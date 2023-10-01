Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills are locked in an offensive magnum opus with the Miami Dolphins, the early results of which gave NFL fans zero incompletions and three touchdowns in the first stanza. Incredibly, action heated up even further in the second quarter, though both defenses stiffened up to finally force punts. At the half, the Bills lead the Dolphins 31-14.

Early on tight end Dalton Kincaid has made key contributions to keep the chains moving, as has Buffalo’s three-headed rushing attack. Latavius Murray and James Cook have abused the Dolphins’ defense, and Murray in particular appears intent to host Angry Runs this week.

Buffalo’s wide receivers decided to make a statement, with Gabe Davis catching a touchdown to begin the scoring and Stefon Diggs going over 100 yards while catching five of six passes for two touchdowns in the first half.

Quarterback Josh Allen is 14-of-17 for 201 yards, with three touchdowns. As a runner, Allen has only managed three yards on three carries. Clearly an area to improve during the halftime meeting. #sarcasm

Late in Q2, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tried to play catch with Tre’Davious White who, had he hauled in the football, would have taken it to the house. Instead, on the next play running back Raheem Mostert was bottled up, eventually fumbling — which linebacker Terrel Bernard promptly scooped up.

Further frustrating Tagovailoa, defensive end A.J. Epenesa focused in on the QB, jumping up on a perfectly timed play that knocked one of Tagovailoa’s few passes incomplete. If you can’t reach ‘em, rise above!

Inside the two-minute warning, edge rusher Greg Rousseau managed to sack quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, just the second time he’s been taking down this season.

The Bills received another punt with time expiring, and on offense kneeled down the final play of the half, a testament to their dominance in the first half. But they can’t let up now. It’s time to regroup and correct what’s gone poorly through two quarters.

Injuries are a major theme today for both sides, coming into the game and continuing in-game. The Bills lost cornerback Christian Benford to an apparent shoulder injury in the second quarter, then saw wide receiver Khalil Shakir leave the field, eventually being evaluated for a head injury. Wide receiver Deonte Harty was shaken up but returned to action before halftime. Cornerback Dane Jackson replaced Benford, while we’ve yet to find out the status of Shakir.

All things considered, the Buffalo Bills clearly wanted to make a statement of their own to the rest of the league. While we’re only halfway through, it’s hard to deny the high tide the Dolphins are now fighting.

Would it be a terrible thing to see the Bills score 70 points on the Dolphins following the week that was for Miami? Remember, teams scoring 55+ are 1-6 all time. Ever. I think something just south of 70 would be acceptable.

Here’s your second-half thread to enjoy the rest of the game. Go Bills!