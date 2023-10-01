Filed under: Watch: Stefon Diggs beats illegal contact, jukes defenders and keeps it going for a TD WHAT A PLAY By Danyel Geist Oct 1, 2023, 2:25pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Stefon Diggs beats illegal contact, jukes defenders and keeps it going for a TD Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports This is also the longest play of the season for the Bills. STEFON DIGGS: CONFIRMED DAWG. : @CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/lyqTy1zYVx— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 1, 2023 In This Stream Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins set to square off in epic Week 4 game Bills vs Dolphins: CB Tre’Davious White exits the game via cart, suffers ankle injury Watch: Stefon Diggs beats illegal contact, jukes defenders and keeps it going for a TD Bills vs Dolphins: CB Christian Benford injured midway through second quarter View all 41 stories More From Buffalo Rumblings Bills remain near top of most Week 4NFL Power Rankings Bleu Cheese or Ranch: What stood out in Bills vs. Commanders AFC East Roundup: A quarterback-driven league Buffalo Bills largely healthy heading into Week 4 showdown with Miami Dolphins Revisiting five Bills to watch at Washington Bills LB Terrel Bernard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week Loading comments...
Loading comments...