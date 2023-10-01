Bills vs Dolphins: CB Tre’Davious White exits the game via cart, suffers ankle injury

After a 4th & 1 pass attempt that failed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked, the Buffalo Bills’ celebration abruptly ended when it became obvious that cornerback Tre’Davious White wasn’t able to get back to his feet.

The entire team surrounded the former All-Pro who returned to the NFL on Thanksgiving Day last season after tearing the ACL in his right knee exactly one year prior.

The entire Bills team surrounding Tre White as he’s being carted off the field. He got hurt on a non contact play and was visibly upset, as you can imagine. pic.twitter.com/NHMlvGPTNj — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 1, 2023

White was seen throwing his helmet after the non-contact injury, and trying to stand multiple times before the Bills sent the cart to carry him to the locker room.

Tre'Davious White has been placed on the cart and is going into the locker room. Entire stadium is shouting, "Tre, Tre, Tre." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 1, 2023

The good news for the Bills is that cornerback Christian Benford, who went to the locker room for x-rays on his shoulder in the first half, has returned.

Shortly after White was carted to the locker room, the Bills announced that he was being evaluated for an ankle injury.