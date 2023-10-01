 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills vs Dolphins: CB Tre’Davious White exits the game via cart, suffers ankle injury

White was injured on a non-contact play and couldn’t get back to his feet

By Rachel Auberger
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After a 4th & 1 pass attempt that failed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked, the Buffalo Bills’ celebration abruptly ended when it became obvious that cornerback Tre’Davious White wasn’t able to get back to his feet.

The entire team surrounded the former All-Pro who returned to the NFL on Thanksgiving Day last season after tearing the ACL in his right knee exactly one year prior.

White was seen throwing his helmet after the non-contact injury, and trying to stand multiple times before the Bills sent the cart to carry him to the locker room.

The good news for the Bills is that cornerback Christian Benford, who went to the locker room for x-rays on his shoulder in the first half, has returned.

Shortly after White was carted to the locker room, the Bills announced that he was being evaluated for an ankle injury.

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins set to square off in epic Week 4 game

View all 41 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...