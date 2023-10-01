Bills win — celebrate with the HOMAGE X Starter Bills Satin Jacket

Hey Buffalo Rumblers! What a way for the Buffalo Bills to put the league on notice in Week 4, thoroughly dismantling the Miami Dolphins at home with Bills Mafia at full throat from the first snap until the final whistle.

If you’re like most of Bills Mafia, the endorphin rush following a win often extends through the week — and might influence your decision to hit “add to cart” on that awesome piece of Bills merch you’ve been eyeing for days or even weeks now.

For me, that’s especially true when it comes to HOMAGE and their line of Bills merch. HOMAGE has just launched these awesome HOMAGE X Starter Bills Satin Jackets, and I’m just a little bit excited! Seeing them immediately felt like a fond step back in time, recalling head coach Marv Levy who walked Buffalo’s sideline wearing this jacket. Now, thanks to HOMAGE and Starter, the 80s never looked better!

I want one, you probably want one, and I’m betting there’s a ton of people who want one so badly they’ve already submitted their orders. I’m not here to influence your decision to buy it, but rather to let you know that it is limited edition for 2023, and bound to sell out before long. So what are you waiting for, Bills Mafia?

Click here to order the limited-edition HOMAGE x STARTER Bills Satin Jacket now!

Get ready for game day with a cool new Bills t-shirt or hoodie from our friends at HOMAGE!

Click here to see the full line of HOMAGE Buffalo Bills apparel.

If you sign up for texts, you can get 20% off your next order when you text JOIN to 94658.