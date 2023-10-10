What a difference two weeks can make for the vaunted Buffalo Bills defense.
First, the Bills lost Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White to a season-ending ACL injury, then, playing on a suspect turf surface in London, All-Pro middle linebacker Matt Milano suffered a serious knee injury and stalwart defensive tackle DaQuan Jones injured his pectoral muscle during a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks brings you the latest news on Milano and Jones’ injuries, with both needing surgery.recaps the setback and offers up observations, positional grades and report cards as the Bills dropped their second AFC divisional game this year.
Defense preparing for life without Jones, Milano
Buffalo Bills All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones both will require surgery after suffering injuries in Sunday’s loss, according to head coach Sean McDermott. While McDermott didn’t provide a timetable for their recoveries, the fact they both needed surgery means that, most likely, the two will be sidelined for a significant chunk of time, if not the rest of the season.
- Upon Further Review: Life minus White, Milano, Jones will be challenge for Bills’ defense - Buffalo News
- How the Bills plan to move forward defensively after injury-plagued London game - BuffaloBills.com
Revisiting Buffalo’s loss to Jaguars
Positional grades, why Travis Etienne was able to run wild against Buffalo’s defense, why Ken Dorsey and the Bills’ offense was unable to get anything going when it ran three wide receiver sets, hear from struggling cornerback Kaiir Elam on what he needs to improve upon, and more.
Former All-Pro CB Josh Norman joins practice squad
According to multiple reports, former Bills cornerback Josh Norman is expected to rejoin Buffalo’s practice squad.
Latest NFL power rankings
How far did the Bills fall in the most recent set of NFL power rankings?
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
