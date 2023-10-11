2024 NFL Draft: College Football Recap, Week 6

Folks — we finally had a college football weekend full of mayhem consisting of the wacky, unrealistic, and nearly impossible. It all happened in Week 6 in one way or another starting with the marquee game of the week in the noon window.

The Red River Rivalry lived up to all of the hype and more with Oklahoma putting together a six-play scoring drive that began at its own 25-yard line with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel walked his team down the field and iced it with a passing touchdown with 15 seconds left. The game began with wild sequences of interceptions on back-to-back drives by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The ensuing possession by Oklahoma resulted in a blocked-punt touchdown in favor of Texas.

That game really triggered the rest of the day that was highlighted by a failure to kneel by Miami coach Mario Cristobal in which the Hurricanes could have iced a close win over Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes fumbled and the Yellow Jackets got the ball with 26 seconds. They hit a 44-yard shot play for a touchdown with one second remaining in one of the most improbable victories and subsequent blunders in recent memory.

Late into the night, No. 9 USC survived Arizona in three overtimes.

Amidst the madness, there were plenty of draft-eligible prospects showing out on Saturday. Let’s highlight three prospects who impressed during the chaos that was Week 6.

Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan Jets Past Notre Dame as Cardinals Cruise

One of the best running backs in the country that nobody was talking about prior to Louisville’s primetime national matchup with Notre Dame is Cardinals back Jawhar Jordan. In a weak running back class, Jordan has proven himself as an explosive back in the ACC who’s primed to be drafted.

He burst past the Notre Dame second level multiple times in this contest showing off his impressive speed and short-area quickness. Jordan posted 143 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Jordan is a smaller back, listed at 5’10” 185-pounds. He’s not a first-round draft selection by any means. But as a useful rotational piece to select early on day three, many general managers are going to be interested in that.

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton Breaks Out as Featured Pass Catcher for the Tide

One of the more highly sought-after transfers in 2022 was former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton. His arrival to the Crimson Tide was supposed to signal the next difference-making wideout in a program that has a rich recent history for them. It didn’t turn out that way for Burton, who underwhelmed in many ways in his new role at Alabama.

Burton looked like the dominant player the Tide were hoping for when they brought him in this past week against Texas A&M — catching nine balls for 197 yards and two scores in a hard-fought win. Burton has made stops at both of college football’s premier programs in his college career. If he can emerge as a favorite target for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, there might be more fireworks to come.

Jermaine Burton is having a DAY.



His second touchdown of the game gives @AlabamaFTBL the lead. pic.twitter.com/iFYFIpFDVS — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 7, 2023

Ohio State CB Denzel Burke Rising Draft Boards, Blankets Terrapins

One of the more unsung heroes of another very good Ohio State defense is cornerback Denzel Burke. Once thought of as a defensive back factory, it’s been some time since the Buckeyes pushed an elite cover corner into the NFL, but they certainly look to have one once again in Burke. The stats won’t jump out in this contest against Maryland, per se. He didn’t light the box score up. But he completely locked up a pretty talented unit of receivers that the Terrapins have.

Burke laid a hit in this game reminiscent of another former Denzel that played corner at Ohio State, which Gus Johnson wisely recalled when while calling the game once again this past Saturday. There needs to be more love for this player who’s causing headaches for every receiver he lines up across from in the Big 10.