For the first three and a half quarters, Josh Allen and the prolific Buffalo Bills offense looked sluggish and mostly out of sorts for much of the team’s 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Before we turn our attention to Sunday night’s game vs. the New York Giants, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up some final thoughts on the setback vs. Jacksonville, Buffalo’s second loss to an AFC foe this year.

Final thoughts on loss to Jaguars

How Jacksonville’s blitz schemes kept Josh Allen and the high-flying Bills offense off-balance for most of the game, what the Jaguars did to successfully limit Buffalo’s offensive possessions, and positional grades for Bills players. Plus, whether it was the right decision for the Bills to arrive in London on Thursday night into Friday, just a few days before the game, and go inside the turf debate that’s occurring among NFL teams, players and fans.

Even more Bills news

Through five games, assessing the state of the 2023 Buffalo Bills, meet defensive tackle Andrew Brown, who came to Orchard Park, NY for a visit, learn how Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the inspiration for the new Highmark Stadium, find out what the Bills are doing to prioritize their players’ mental health, and more!

