For the first three and a half quarters, Josh Allen and the prolific Buffalo Bills offense looked sluggish and mostly out of sorts for much of the team’s 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Before we turn our attention to Sunday night’s game vs. the New York Giants, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up some final thoughts on the setback vs. Jacksonville, Buffalo’s second loss to an AFC foe this year.
Final thoughts on loss to Jaguars
How Jacksonville’s blitz schemes kept Josh Allen and the high-flying Bills offense off-balance for most of the game, what the Jaguars did to successfully limit Buffalo’s offensive possessions, and positional grades for Bills players. Plus, whether it was the right decision for the Bills to arrive in London on Thursday night into Friday, just a few days before the game, and go inside the turf debate that’s occurring among NFL teams, players and fans.
- Mark Gaughan: Jaguars schemed up blitz pressure to throw Bills offense off track - Buffalo News
- Jim Kubiak: Jaguars’ approach of pressuring and playing soft makes difference vs. Bills - Buffalo News
- Kramer: Bills grades: Week 5 vs. Jaguars - WGR 550
- What went wrong for the Bills in sloppy London loss to Jaguars? 5 observations from Sunday - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills Mailbag: Was the decision on when to leave for London the wrong one? - Buffalo News
- Bills should re-examine London approach after sluggish performance against Jaguars - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Inside the NFL turf debate: Injuries, safety measures, problems - ESPN
Even more Bills news
Through five games, assessing the state of the 2023 Buffalo Bills, meet defensive tackle Andrew Brown, who came to Orchard Park, NY for a visit, learn how Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the inspiration for the new Highmark Stadium, find out what the Bills are doing to prioritize their players’ mental health, and more!
- Buscaglia: My big-picture Bills thoughts after a month watching from afar - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills host defensive tackle Andrew Brown for visit - Buffalo News
- Visit to Tottenham provides Buffalo Bills, fans vision of new Highmark Stadium - Buffalo News
- ‘It became a super power for me’ | Why the Bills are prioritizing mental health and focusing on more than just the athlete - BuffaloBills.com
- How fans can participate in the Bills Foundation’s 2023 Community Food Drive - BuffaloBills.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
