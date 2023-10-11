Bills roster moves: LB A.J. Klein to active roster, DT Andrew Brown to PS, Milano, Jones to IR

The Buffalo Bills announced several roster moves on Tuesday, as preparations begin for their Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

On the Injured Reserve (IR) front, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones were both placed on IR. We still don’t know if either move will become season-ending, but these initial moves were expected.

"I don't think that doors been shut totally." -- Sean McDermott on DaQuan Jones and Matt Milano possibly returning at all this season. Said "yes" when new father @JoeBuscaglia asked him if he was holding out hope that could be the case. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 11, 2023

Linebacker Baylon Spector has been designated to return from IR, having completed his four-game stint on the list. Each player is allowed a maximum of two IR-return designations per season.

Additionally, linebacker A.J. Klein has been promoted to the 53-man roster, signaling the in-house move head coach Sean McDermott mentioned would occur following Milano’s injury.

The Bills also signed defensive tackle Andrew Brown to the practice squad, following his visit to One Bills Drive on Monday.

Andrew Brown is a three-year NFL veteran, who was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Most recently, Brown was a member of the Chicago Bears, having initially joined the team during the 2022 NFL season — in which he appeared in four games. Per the Buffalo Bills PR social media, Brown “(h)as appeared in 28 career games, totaling 19 tackles (13 solo), 1.0 sack, three QBH and one TFL.”