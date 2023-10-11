Former Buffalo Bills S Sergio Brown arrested in connection with death of his mother, Myrtle Brown

Editor in Chief’s note: For all involved, especially Ms. Myrtle Brown, this is extremely upsetting and distressing news, and a sensitive subject. Please handle this content with the dignity, maturity, and self-responsibility it deserves. I will close the comments section if needed.

Former Buffalo Bills safety Sergio Brown, who played for five NFL teams in his career between 2010 and 2016, was arrested on Tuesday in Southern California in connection with the death of his mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, per authorities.

Per a report by the Associated Press and shared through ESPN and Adam Schefter

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in Southern California in connection with the death of his mother, authorities said, as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico just weeks after the 73-year-old woman was found slain behind her suburban Chicago home. Brown, 35, was detained Tuesday afternoon and booked into San Diego County Jail without bail after a “fugitive arrest,” records show. Brown agreed to be extradited to Illinois during a Wednesday court hearing, San Diego District Attorney’s office spokesperson Steve Walker told The Associated Press in an email. Authorities in Illinois have until Nov. 13 to retrieve Brown, Walker said. The exact charges against Brown were unclear, but a warrant for his arrest cited first-degree murder, according to a news release from Maywood, Illinois, police. The police department did not immediately return a call and email from AP to verify the charge.

A news article via WBBM 780 about Ms. Brown’s death and her son Sergio Brown’s disappearance reported that neighbor Carlos Cortez witnessed relatives of the Browns searching for both Myrtle and Sergio:

‘Her family came and knocked on the door and was looking for her cause they put out a police report because she was missing for 72 hours,” Cortez said. He says he last saw the mother and son on Thursday, but police found unusual behavior on a ring doorbell video “They see him taking out the trash, and they see him have a bomb fire, where he burnt all her clothes,” Cortez added. Cortez said Sergio’s family says he had been acting strangely for the last few months.’

At this time, all we know as fact is that Ms. Myrtle Brown’s murder remains unsolved, and that her son, Sergio Brown is now back in the US — having been brought in by authorities via a warrant for his arrest that cited first-degree murder.

The death of Myrtle Brown made headlines in mid September, at which point Sergio Brown was reported missing, according to friends and family. Nearly a week later, someone believed to be (though unverified as) Brown appeared in a video posted to Instagram discussing Ms. Brown’s death, stating: “Fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI,” and later in the same video that he believed his mother “was on vacation” in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.