Broncos at Chiefs ‘Thursday Night Football’ pick, parlay, and open thread

Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1), 8:15 pm Amazon Prime TV

This week’s Thursday Night Football game features an intriguing matchup between the struggling Denver Broncos and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. With an over/under set at 48 and the Chiefs favored with a spread of -10.5, this game is poised to be an exciting one. Don’t be fooled by the record of the Denver Broncos and skip this game. It will be well worth the watch if you like offense.

The over/under (point total) is set at 48 points.

The Broncos are coming off a 31-21 loss to the NY Jets.

The Chiefs beat the Vikings Sunday 27-20.

KC is -550 on the moneyline, while Denver is +410.

The Denver Broncos have had a disappointing season so far, losing in embarrassing fashion in multiple games. Their most notable loss came against the Miami Dolphins, where they fell victim to a 70-20 defeat. The Dolphins became just the fourth team in NFL history to score 70 points in a game, a feat unseen since 1966. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has faced criticism for his play this season, but it’s unfair to place the blame solely on him. Wilson’s statistics closely resemble those of Patrick Mahomes, indicating that he’s not the root of the team’s issues. Instead, the Broncos’ defense has been abysmal, allowing a staggering 2,253 yards of offense and 22 total touchdowns in just five games. Additionally, their turnover ratio is at -3. It’s clear that the defense is the major problem for the Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs continue to win games primarily due to the outstanding play of the best player in the league, Patrick Mahomes. Despite having subpar performances from his supporting cast, Mahomes has remained consistent, managing to carry the team. However, there is some concern surrounding the availability of tight end Travis Kelce, who suffered a low ankle sprain in a recent game against the Minnesota Vikings. Although it’s expected that Kelce will be available for this week’s game, his injury could potentially impact his performance.

Considering the contrasting performances of both teams, it’s predicted that this game will be closely contested. Division games are often more challenging to dominate due to the familiarity between the two teams. While the Chiefs are likely to come out on top, it’s unlikely that they will cover the spread. Additionally, given the Broncos’ ability to score and their struggles on defense, it’s anticipated that the game will go over the set over/under of 48.

So my prediction for tonight’s game is a final score of 35-28 in favor of the Chiefs. However, it will be a good game with a lot of points, with the Broncos proving they can score, despite their defensive shortcomings.

Here’s my Same Game Parlay Of The Week for TNF: +210

Jerry Jeudy Over 4.5 Receptions (-125)

In a game where points will be necessary, wide reciever Jerry Jeudy will be a weapon who’ll be used early and often. His route running will be a problem all night for the Chiefs’ young secondary.

Russell Wilson Over 226.6 (-115)

As I mentioned above, Russell Wilson isn’t the problem with the Denver Broncos. This season he has 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and the offense has the weapons necessary to move the ball. I would have been comfortable with this prop even if it were set at 249.5. Playing the Chiefs requires being aggressive on offense most of the time, and it’s something that head coach Sean Payton will have his team ready for this week.

Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline (-535)

I don’t see much of a chance for the Broncos to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City. Arrowhead is electric and it’s home to some of the best, rowdiest, and loudest fans in the league.

A parlay, also known as an accumulator or combo bet, is a type of sports bet where multiple wagers are combined into a single bet. In a parlay, the bettor selects two or more outcomes and places a single bet on all of them. The outcome of each individual wager must be successful for the parlay bet to win.

This Parlay is +210. When a parlay is indicated as +210, it means that the potential payout for a winning bet is $210 for every $100 wagered. The plus sign indicates that it is the underdog or less likely outcome in the bet, while the number indicates the profit that would be made on a $100 bet. Therefore, if you were to place a $100 bet on a parlay with +210 odds and it wins, you would receive a total payout of $310 ($210 profit + $100 initial bet).

Betting can be an exciting and entertaining activity, but it is crucial to approach it with responsibility and caution. It is important to set limits for yourself before engaging in any form of gambling. Only bet an amount of money that you can comfortably afford to lose without impacting your well-being or financial stability. Bet responsibly and prioritize your overall well-being.