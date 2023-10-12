The Buffalo Bills’ defense is further banged up after two starters — All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones — suffered serious injuries in the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down the flurry of roster moves the Bills made on Wednesday to address the sudden holes and needs on the defensive side of the ball, including placing Milano (leg) and Jones (pectoral muscle) on Injured Reserve (IR).

Bills place Milano, Jones on IR; add LB A.J. Klein to active roster

Both Milano and Jones will need surgery after getting hurt against Jacksonville, but while head coach Sean McDermott said both players are out indefinitely, he didn’t close the door on Milano or Jones returning to the team later in the year.

The Bills then promoted veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to the active roster from the practice squad to bolster a corps that now relies heavily on youngsters like Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. Buffalo also designated linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) to return from the IR, and brought in defensive tackle Andrew Brown to join the practice squad.

The latest injury news heading into Week 6

Cornerback Dane Jackson is dealing with a foot injury and did not participate in the team’s walk-through practice session, while rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid remains in concussion protocol and cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (foot) and Shaq Lawson (toe) returned to practice on Wednesday.

Josh Allen reflects on Brian Daboll’s impact

As the Bills prepare to host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, Josh Allen credited current Giants head coach Brian Daboll for the profound impact he had on Allen’s development during his four seasons as Allen’s offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Even more Bills news

The Bills are planning on displaying a “Sunday Night Lights” pregame show before the Giants game. Plus, studying the film to see what went so horribly wrong for Buffalo against Jacksonville, and former Bills defensive back Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with the death of his mother.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings