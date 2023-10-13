Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: On saying ‘Go Bills!’ while traveling

This past Sunday morning, I was in Ohio because it was a long weekend for the four of us with Monday off work/school. We stopped into a Panera Bread on Saturday night for a to-go dinner, and two knuckleheads behind the counter yelled “Go Jets!” Go Jets? There are Jets fans in Ohio? I tell this story because I always wear Bills gear when I travel and these chuckle brothers picked up on my Charging Buffalo hat.

Normally I get the “Go Bills” pretty frequently no matter where we are. I met someone who grew up a few miles away from me in Genesee County, New York, in the middle of the Caribbean. (Her grandparents lived on the same street where my wife grew up.) I’ve talked to Bills fans on all of our travels to New England, Virginia, Florida, Carolina, California and everywhere else.

On Sunday morning, we were in the water park at Great Wolf Lodge and I had the game pulled up on the YouTube TV app on my phone. I had a Standing Buffalo hat on (yeah, I brought two different Bills hats for a two-day vacation and we’ve already discussed my extensive hat collection) and my Bazooka Josh 26 Shirts design on while a bunch of Bills fans kept coming up to ask me what the score was or how the team was doing. It wasn’t a fun game to watch, regardless of my surroundings, but I wasn’t alone.

Do any of you have a cool “Go Bills” story in a weird place or where you struck up a long conversation or friendship over your shared love of the Bills?

We’re continuing to dust off an old favorite this week as we get further into the 2023 NFL season. We used to run open threads around TV shows like LOST and just general Friday night open threads. Let’s quote the OG Brian Galliford:

Welcome to the weekend, Buffalo Bills fans. We’ve got a couple more days before the Bills take the field, and after a long week, it’s time to blow off a little steam. Use this thread to talk about... well, whatever it is you’d like to talk about. Maybe you’d like to share a cool story from your week. I know I do!

Join the comments below!