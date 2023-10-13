Buffalo Bills rushing stats for your Immaculate Grid answers

If you’ve played Immaculate Gridiron before, there have been some times when you were stumped and looking for some choices for your answers. You’re in luck because today, we have some options for you when it comes to the Buffalo Bills rushing record books.

The Bills have a long, long history of great running backs, so the lists here have lots of options!

1000-yard rushing seasons

Cookie Gilchrist

O.J. Simpson

Terry Miller

Joe Cribbs

Greg Bell

Thurman Thomas

Antowain Smith

Travis Henry

Willis McGahee

Marshawn Lynch

Fred Jackson

C.J. Spiller

In case you’re wondering, Devin Singletary (870), Jim Braxton (823), Bobby Burnett (766), and Josh Allen (763 & 762) all eclipsed 750 yards in a single season, but never hit the 1000-yard mark.