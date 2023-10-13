Bills vs. Giants SNF: Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Dane Jackson all questionable

Well, usually the hope for Friday is that we’ll have a better picture of those players who’ll be active on game day. But when the Buffalo Bills released their final injury report along with game day designations earlier today, we didn’t get very many answers.

We do know that those players who weren’t suited up last week in London are in good shape now. All three — cornerback Christian Benford, defensive end Shaq Lawson, and even defensive end Greg Rousseau — were full participants in Friday’s practice and enter the weekend with no game day designations.

While this was expected for Benford and Lawson, both of whom have been full participants in practice all week, it’s a big step for Rousseau. The third-year pass rusher was limited in the first two practices this week after not practicing at all last week. However, after testing out his foot in some drills yesterday, Rousseau was able to get the clearance for game day.

Although we learned more about Rousseau today, we still know nothing more about Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, or Dane Jackson. All three were injured last Sunday and have been limited at every practice since. As the Bills wrapped up their final practice of the week, they slapped the not-very-informative “Questionable” designation on them.

If Kincaid, who’s still in concussion protocol, and Knox, who was seen last night at a Buffalo Sabres game with a wrist brace on, can’t play, that leaves the Bills with Quintin Morris at tight end. Fullback Reggie Gilliam could see a lot of snaps as well.

As for Jackson, he was filling in for Tre’Davious White. If he can’t play on Sunday, that means Buffalo will have to dig deep into their practice squad roster to have more than two cornerbacks in uniform.

Buffalo’s opponents, the New York Giants, ruled out a list of players before they ever began practice on Friday. Among those was starting quarterback Daniel Jones. With Jones officially out, it will be former Bill Tyrod Taylor under center. While some of Bills Mafia may have a special spot in their memories for Taylor — who was the quarterback in Buffalo when “The Drought” was ended — it’s unlikely that any of the Bills defensive linemen will be cutting him any slack on Sunday as a thanks.

The Giants ruled out the following players:

QB Daniel Jones

DE Azeez Ojulari

OT Matt Peart

C John Michael Schmitz

OT Andrew Thomas

In addition they listed another seven players, including running back Saquon Barkley who hasn’t played since Week 2, as questionable:

LB Micah McFadden

TE Darren Waller

RB Saquon Barkley

RB Gary Brightwell

G Shane Lemieux

DT DJ Davidson

OT Evan Neal

Teams have until one and half hours prior to kickoff, so until 6:50pm EDT on Sunday, to announce their official game day roster and inactives.