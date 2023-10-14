The Buffalo Bills return home to welcome former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, former starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are banged up and dealing with a slew of injuries heading into this contest.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down the key matchups to watch and discusses what a Taylor-led offense will look like when the Bills meet the Giants under the lights at Highmark Stadium.
Previewing the Giants
With starting quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined due to a neck injury, catch up on the news that Taylor will start under center for the Giants. We hear from head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen on what it means for the Bills to be facing their former offensive coordinator, and take stock of how many former Bills and coaches are now with the Giants. Plus, how Allen and Buffalo’s offense will be challenged by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s exotic blitzes, and more!
Stefon Diggs is a man of mystery
Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ behavior has drawn criticism from people who don’t know the talented wideout. Diggs prefers to be a “little mysterious,” and Josh Allen was quick to defend Diggs as a passionate teammate whose competitive fire motivates his teammates.
Even more Bills news
Whether wide receiver Gabe Davis can build upon a productive first five games of the year, who steps up with linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones sidelined, and hear how Hall of Fame wideout Andre Reed was the victim of a hotel room robbery in London. Plus, catch up on report cards and see which players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s loss to Jacksonville.
