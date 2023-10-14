DraftKings Sportsbook — Bills vs. Giants ‘Sunday Night Football’ player prop bets

Hey Buffalo Rumblers! Are you ready for this weekend’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Buffalo Bills against the New York Giants? Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have yet another fantastic group of prop bets for you to get in on ahead of Sunday night’s fun.

Prop bets, short for “proposition bets,” are specific wagers made on various events or occurrences within a football game that do not necessarily relate to the final outcome or score. These bets are commonly offered during major football events like the Super Bowl. Prop bets can span a wide range of categories, from player performance and statistics to specific in-game incidents or even elements unrelated to the actual gameplay itself.

Here’s a few examples of how prop bets generally work in football games.

Player Performance: Many prop bets revolve around specific players’ performances during the game. Examples include betting on the total number of passing yards a quarterback will have, whether a running back will score a touchdown, or how many tackles a defensive player might make.

Team Performance: These prop bets focus on team-based statistics, such as the total number of points scored by both teams combined, the margin of victory, or how many touchdowns a team will score in a game.

Here are a few prop bets I’ve placed with DraftKings Sportsbook:

Gabe Davis - Over 43.5 receiving yards (-115)

I need to start acknowledging that Davis is consistent. In five games this season, Davis has gone over 60 yards three times and he’s scored a touchdown in four. I know that streak will have to end at some point, but on Sunday against the Giants won’t be it. Defensively, the Giants haven’t been able to stop any of their opponents and the Bills are the best offense that the Giants will have faced to this point, besides the Miami Dolphins. I expect Davis to have another monster game, and he’ll add another touchdown to his resume.

Greg Rousseau over .25 sack (+120)

Groot missed the last game against the Jaguars with a foot injury. But he had three sacks in the two games prior. The Giants’ offensive line is held together with super glue and duct tape, and Tyrod Taylor isn’t as mobile as he once was. He still has some wheels on him, but I’d expect the defensive line to feast — and Greg Rousseau will likely come back for seconds.

Isaiah Hodgins Anytime TD (+1000)

The Giants don’t really have many weapons on offense. Especially if running back Saquon Barkley doesn’t play. Last season late in the year, this was a familiar situation for head coach Brian Daboll and the offense. The team picked up Hodgins off of waivers after the Bills released him, and he ended up being a major part of their success en route to the playoffs — compiling 351 yards and four TDs in five starts for the Giants. With this being a homecoming for Hodgins, Taylor, and Daboll, I could see the three of them ensuring Hodgins remains involved toward the opportunity of playing with the emotional motivation from being cut.

We kindly request and encourage all individuals to engage in responsible betting practices. While betting can be a fun and exciting activity, it is crucial to approach it with caution and moderation. Remember to set limits for yourself and stick to them. Only wager an amount of money that you are comfortable losing and never go beyond your means. Additionally, ensure that betting remains a form of entertainment, rather than a means to solve financial or personal problems. Always keep in mind that there are risks involved, so it is essential to bet responsibly for your own well-being.