Bills vs. Giants: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream, roster info, odds and more

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, they say. This Sunday night, when the 3-2 Buffalo Bills (-15) host the 1-4 New York Giants (+15), NFL fans will understand exactly what the aforementioned phrase means. After taking over as head coach for the Giants back in 2022, former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll stacked his roster and coaching staff with former members of Buffalo’s organization.

Here’s a list of some of those members:

Tyrod Taylor (former Bills QB who ended the playoff drought and will be starting on Sunday)

Boogie Basham

Isaiah Hodgins

Cole Beasley

Matt Breida

Tommy Sweeney

Nick McCloud

GM Joe Schoen

John Egorugwu, LB coach

Bobby Johnson, OL coach

Shea Tierney, QB coach

We know what you’re thinking. This is an absolutely GIANT list. Will they know enough about the Bills to send them on a two-game losing streak? Or will the banged-up Bills be able to put together a Goliath-sized “W” at home?

Here’s how to follow along tonight...

Bills-Giants game details

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:20 p.m. EDT

8:20 p.m. EDT Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York Weather forecast: In the low 60’s with a 0% chance of rain

In the low 60’s with a 0% chance of rain Referee: Tra Blake

Bills-Giants TV info

Television broadcast: NBC

NBC Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Bills-Giants streaming info

Bills-Giants radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare: We Are Focused On You! Take our free smile self-test and schedule an evaluation today at www.fichte.com.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Line 2 Gain, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Circling the Wagons, Ajay’s Analysis, The MafiaCast, That’s A Wrap, Unplugged, TNF Primetime Rumblings, Pregame Rumblings, and MNF Primetime Rumblings

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.