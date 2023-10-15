It’s game night!
The Buffalo Bills (3-2) host the New York Giants (1-4) under the Highmark Stadium lights on Sunday Night Football tonight, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Game night: Bills vs. Giants
Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 6 showdown under the lights in Orchard Park, NY playing out.
- How we see it: News’ staff picks for Bills-Giants - Buffalo News
- Bills-Giants thoughts: Sunday night sets stage for Buffalo offense to explode - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills vs Giants prediction and keys to the Sunday Night Football game - Democrat & Chronicle
- Greg Cosell: In-Depth Preview of Giants at Bills - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Week 6 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 6 - WGR 550
- 5 things to watch for in Bills vs. Giants | Sunday Night Football - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Week 6 picks against the spread: Kirk Cousins’ last dance with Jordan Addison, Vikings? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Bills could fall prey to London hangover - Buffalo News
Final injury report: Bills vs. Giants
The Bills have three players — cornerback Dane Jackson (foot) and tight ends Dawson Knox (wrist) and Dalton Kincaid (concussion) — listed as questionable for tonight’s game, while the Giants have a much longer list of injuries heading into the Week 6.
- Injury report: Bills TEs Knox and Kincaid both questionable; Giants without QB Daniel Jones - Buffalo News
How to follow Bills vs. Giants from home
Unable to cheer on the Bills in person? No worries, we’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home!
- What channel is Bills vs. Giants game on? TV, time, streaming info - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills vs. Giants on SNF | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 6 - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news
How, despite the losses of cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, Buffalo still possesses a talented defense. Plus, relive the highlights from Tyrod Taylor’s time in Buffalo, meet Ja’Marcus Ingram, the next man up in the secondary, find out who will serve as tonight’s Legend of the Game, and more!
- Mark Gaughan: Bills still have the defensive horses to make a serious run - Buffalo News
- Bills’ cornerback and next man up Ja’Marcus Ingram is the ultimate underdog - Democrat & Chronicle
- Tyrod Taylor to start for Giants vs Bills: What you may not remember from his Buffalo days - Democrat & Chronicle
- Ryan O’Halloran: ‘Odd’ feeling awaits Giants GM Joe Schoen on Sunday night - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills announce Aaron Williams as the Legend of the Game - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills’ COO and legal counsel fired for having romantic relationship - newyorkupstate.com
- Jordan Poyer, meet Jake Paul: New branding deal links athletes, influencers - Buffalo News
- NFL-led Smart Heart Coalition expands, brings on Damar Hamlin’s mother - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin, an Easter egg hunt and how CPR saved a Bills fan’s life - BuffaloBills.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Giants SNF: Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Dane Jackson all questionable - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five New York Giants to watch at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills opponent preview: By-the-numbers look at the New York Giants - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Reacts Survey Week 6: Is Buffalo properly utilizing TE Dalton Kincaid? - Buffalo Rumblings
- FOCO Buffalo Bills Calavera Glow in the Dark Bobble - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...