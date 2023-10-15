It’s game night!

The Buffalo Bills (3-2) host the New York Giants (1-4) under the Highmark Stadium lights on Sunday Night Football tonight, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Game night: Bills vs. Giants

Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 6 showdown under the lights in Orchard Park, NY playing out.

Final injury report: Bills vs. Giants

The Bills have three players — cornerback Dane Jackson (foot) and tight ends Dawson Knox (wrist) and Dalton Kincaid (concussion) — listed as questionable for tonight’s game, while the Giants have a much longer list of injuries heading into the Week 6.

How to follow Bills vs. Giants from home

Unable to cheer on the Bills in person? No worries, we’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home!

Even more Bills news

How, despite the losses of cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, Buffalo still possesses a talented defense. Plus, relive the highlights from Tyrod Taylor’s time in Buffalo, meet Ja’Marcus Ingram, the next man up in the secondary, find out who will serve as tonight’s Legend of the Game, and more!

