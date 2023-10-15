NFL Week 6 Sunday game picks — Are there any upsets in the making?

Before we can settle down in front of our screens and scream our lungs out while cheering on the Buffalo Bills during Sunday Night Football, there’s a ton of great NFL action to take in for Week 6. It all starts early with another London Games matchup at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Will you be tuning in first thing this morning to see how things unfold during this week’s match in the UK?

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. EDT (NFL Network)

Baltimore has once again failed quarterback Lamar Jackson but he’s showing up like he always does. Those who still question Jackon’s ability to throw the ball should re-watch all the offensive snaps from the Ravens’ season so far. Dropped passes were the sole reason for last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But one horrible game and some injuries shouldn’t count the Ravens out in this week’s matchup. Tennessee just doesn’t have much offense outside of running back Derrick Henry. And as much as I love wide receiver Deandre Hopkins, the ball has to be thrown in order for him to catch it.

Ravens by a touchdown.

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

After five weeks of games I just don’t know what to make of the Washington Commanders. They’re consistently inconsistent from week to week. Both offensively and defensively they have struggled at times throughout the season. Down in Atlanta, running back Bijan Robinson is as electric as advertised. The Falcons also recently acquired wide receiver Van Jefferson, which should provide a spark in the passing game already featuring wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. This game is a toss up for me and was the most difficult to pick.

I’ll go with the Commanders here to sneak out of Atlanta with a hard-fought win.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Who are these Bears from last week?! Quarterback Justin Fields put together the best game of his career on film and absolutely dominated in rock star fashion last Thursday night. Now the goal is to build on that and stack a couple wins in a row. The Vikings are going to be without wide receiver Justin Jefferson for at least the next four games after sending him to Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. I’ve been high on rookie wideout Jordan Addison — now’s his chance to prove he could have been a number-one receiver on a different team. The Vikings will look better because they’ll have to spread the ball around instead of primarily focusing on Jefferson for the majority of their offense.

I’m taking the Vikings to win this big divisional game to keep their season alive.

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Seattle is a three-point underdog this week against Cincinnati because the Bengals beat the Cardinals?! I can tell you for sure that I won’t be the guy picking the Bengals this week. If they win and make me look foolish, so be it. But quarterback Joe Burrow still isn’t healthy. No Tee Higgins at receiver. And the Seahawks have a much better defense than the Cardinals.

I’m taking the ‘Hawks for this upset in Ohio.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The 49ers are the best team in football by a wide margin. I’m not ready to give quarterback Brock Purdy MVP-worthy praise yet, but it’s impressive to see a quarterback so perfectly fit a system. The Niners are loaded with talent in every position group and they’re buzz-sawing through everyone they run into. The Browns will potentially be without quarterback Deshaun Watson, but even if he played...

I’d take the 49ers here by a wide margin. The five-point spread is too close.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The Saints are riding high after handing the Patriots a black eye in New England. They’re the better of the two teams in this matchup, but the Texans have won two games this year against teams we expected them to lose to. So this game comes down to which version of both teams shows up. For this week...

I feel confident in going with the Texans to win this upset at home and give their fan base something to be excited about as they pull to .500 for the year.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Everything in me wants to pick the Colts here because I’m bitter about the result last weekend in London — but I just can’t do that in good faith. Quarterback Anthony Richardson has shown enough flashes to make me believe in his future, but he’s injured and won’t be available this week. His backup QB, Gardner Minshew is a man of the people and has a magical touch to his game. However, the Jaguars have figured things out. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are a legit tandem, and running back Travis Etienne has shown the burst that he once had prior to an Achilles injury that cost him his rookie season.

I’m going with the Jaguars here to take this game and keep their win streak going.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

The Dolphins are rolling. Aside from the Buffalo beat down, Miami has looked like the most complete team in the AFC. They’ll be without their star rookie running back De’Von Achane, who’s been placed on IR due to a knee injury. But the Dolphins have more weapons on offense than the Pentagon. With that being said, they’re supposed to dominate this game and that’s what I expect.

Dolphins by double digits.

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The Lions are so exciting and so much fun to root for this season. Something magical is happening down in Tampa that has me rooting for quarterback Baker Mayfield to succeed. But today is all about Detroit and this being their year to give the fans everything to be excited about. Last season we could see them coming. They were in mostly every game and this year they’ve learned how to win the games that were losses last year.

The Lions win this one on the road and disappoint Baker.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EDT (CBS)

If there’s a week for the Patriots to figure things out, this is the game. Head coach Bill Belichick’s team looks so unfamiliar in so many aspects. Normally the Patriots are disciplined, play tough defense, and don’t make dumb mistakes to lose the game. What we’re seeing this season is an underperforming offense and lack of depth on defense. Quarterback Mac Jones was benched for playing like prime Nathan Peterman (I might be a little dramatic here, but he didn’t look good), and the defense couldn’t stop the Saints from scoring regardless of what they tried. Yet, somehow...

The Patriots find a way to win this one.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EDT (FOX)

With normal logic, the Rams are the easy pick here. But there’s nothing logical about the Arizona Cardinals. Coming into the season with quarteback Kyler Murray unable to play, it was assumed that they were in a race with the Texans for the number-one overall pick. And while Arizona is 1-4, they run the ball well and the Rams are currently ranked 20th in the entire league on defense against the run.

I’m going to take the Cardinals in the upset out in Inglewood.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The Jets’ defense is legit. I’ve been screaming it on my podcast for the last 18 months. Cornerback Sauce Gardner gets a ton of criticism for behind handsy and physical on plays that seem immune to flags from the refs — and that can be fair criticism. Or, it could be that he’s super talented and the rookie-of-the-year award was no fluke. The defensive line is also legit, and because of that I think the Eagles will struggle offensively. They haven’t put it all together yet this season. The Eagles just don’t look like the team that made it to the Super Bowl in convincing fashion just one season ago. Although Philadelphia is 5-0, they aren’t winning games in a way that outright shows they’re the better team all around. I think we’ll see more of the same in this game.

The Jets will play great defense and beat the spread, but the Eagles walk out of this one undefeated.

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. EDT (NBC)*

Bye week: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers