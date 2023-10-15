Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants are set to kick off in just a bit here for their third all-time matchup on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo has come out with a win in the other two, beating the Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 1993 and in 1996.

The Bills enter tonight’s game a massive favorite thanks in part to their stellar play and the injury list of their opponent. The Giants are without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, so it will be old friend Tyrod Taylor making his first start as a member of Big Blue. He’ll go up against the quarterback who replaced him in Buffalo, Josh Allen, in this one tonight.

Tonight’s matchup has plenty of story lines to consider, most notably Giants head coach Brian Daboll who returns to Orchard Park, NY for his first game against the team he spent four years with as offensive coordinator. While there will be plenty of feel-good moments between the two teams, tonight’s 60 football minutes will require clear heads and pinpoint focus to come out victorious in Week 6.

Your first-half open thread is here, friends. Please remember to be civil to each other. If you’re looking for that classic game-thread experience, don’t forget to toggle the comments to “oldest.” And, most importantly, enjoy the game wherever it is that you’re watching.

Go Bills!