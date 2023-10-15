NFL Week 6 Sunday afternoon open thread

Once again the NFL season is flying by, with Week 6 already upon us. Today’s London Games matchup is now in the books, finding the Baltimore Ravens victorious over the Tennessee Titans. We now turn to the meat of the weekend slate ahead of tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants beginning at 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Here’s your open thread for this afternoon’s action. Remember to also check out JSpenceTheKing’s Sunday Picks article here.

Settle in, rest up — there’s some late-night “Go Bills” to take part in this week!

9:30 a.m. EDT game (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham) — (Ravens 24, Titans 16)

1 p.m. EDT games

4:05 p.m. EDT game

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (CBS)

4:25 p.m. EDT games

Bye week: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers