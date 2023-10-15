Bills vs. Giants — Week 6 inactives list for ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Buffalo Bills and New York Giants are putting in last-minute work to prepare for tonight’s game under the umbrella of Sunday Night Football. With kickoff just over an hour away, each team has set its inactive list for Week 6.

Notably for the Bills, tight end Dawson Knox appears set to play, while rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will sit out this week while recovering from a concussion sustained last week.

The Giants will see the return of running back Saquon Barkley for tonight’s game, while quarterback Daniel Jones was labeled as OUT earlier this week.

Here are the inactives for both the Bills and Giants ahead of tonight’s game.

S Damar Hamlin

With Buffalo’s safety group currently healthy enough to start, Hamlin finds himself in a numbers crunch this week, despite his contributions on special teams.

CB Dane Jackson

Jackson was dealing with a foot injury all week leading up to the Week 6 game, sitting out two practices and getting in limited work for the Friday session. The Bills will roll with cornerbacks Christian Benford, Ja’Marcus Ingram and Kaiir Elam

LB A.J. Klein

In a surprise mid-week move, Klein was elevated to the 53-man roster. It appears that move was made to insure there were enough healthy linebackers for tonight’s game, but plenty of people suggested it might have been Klein to fill in for injured linebacker Matt Milano. Instead, keep an eye out for the way the defense plays the SAM position among active players Dorian Williams, Tyrel Dodson, and Baylon Spector.

G Germain Ifedi

There wasn’t much of a path for Ifedi to be active this week with the Bills’ inside offensive line starters and reserves able to play and doing well.

T Alec Anderson

No surprises here with the rest of the Bills’ line able to suit up, including offensive tackle Dion Dawkins who was listed as a DNP on Friday for personal reasons.

TE Dalton Kincaid

This move is unsurprising given Kincaid’s limited participation in practice all week while navigating the required steps of the concussion protocol.

Here are the Giants’ inactive players: