Bills vs. Giants: DB Cam Lewis questionable to return

The Buffalo Bills started their Week 6 Sunday Night Football game short on defensive backs, and halfway through the first quarter they may have lost yet another.

Defensive back Cam Lewis, who is listed as both a safety and a nickel cornerback, was taken into the blue medical tent on Buffalo’s sideline. While he was seen walking around after exiting the tent, the Bills were quick to announce that he was questionable to return with a stinger.

Injury Update: Cam Lewis (stinger) is questionable to return. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 16, 2023

Although Lewis is listed as second at both positions on the official Bills Depth Chart, the fourth-year back (who played his college ball in Buffalo)) has been able to record nine tackles this season, bringing his career total to 40.

If Lewis can’t return tonight, the Bills have only one back up at safety — Taylor Rapp — as they started the game with Damar Hamlin as a healthy scratch. At nickel, they will only have Siran Neal behind Taron Johnson.