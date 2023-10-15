Bills RB Damien Harris taken off the field via ambulance

Late in the second quarter with the Buffalo Bills trailing the New York Giants 6 to 0, running back Damien Harris needed to be taken the field via ambulance.

Harris was trying to gain two yards to keep a Buffalo drive going when he was met by a Giants defender as he hit what had looked like an open hole. Harris’ head and neck were jarred backwards. While both teams cleared the pile-up, Harris did not get back to his feet.

After training staff rushed to his side and the Buffalo bench cleared as players surrounded Harris and the training crew, an ambulance was brought to the field and Harris was placed on a stretcher with his head and neck stabilized.

The entire Bills team has come off the sideline and is surrounding Damien Harris.

Harris was able to give a thumbs up to teammates as the stretcher was loaded into the ambulance to take the Buffalo running back to Erie County Medical Center.

After the ambulance left Highmark Stadium, the Bills announced via social media that Harris had movement in his arms and legs, something that was a concern.

Injury Update: Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game.



Injury Update: Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game. He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing.

Harris, a fifth-year back who spent the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots, has run for 93 yards on 22 attempts this season and recorded a touchdown in Week 2 when the Bills beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

Without Harris, Buffalo has just James Cook and Latavius Murray as running backs for the remainder of the game. They do also carry a single fullback - Reggie Gilliam, but are short a tight end tonight as Dalton Kincaid is still in concussion protocol. Blocking and running assignments in the second half of a game in which the Bills are trailing the Giants 6-0 could get interesting.