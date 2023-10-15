 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills RT Spencer Brown questionable to return with a knee injury

By Rachel Auberger
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

With the Buffalo Bills trailing the New York Giants by six late in the third quarter, the game was paused to sort out more than a few personal fouls after a fight broke out near the goal line.

While the penalties were offsetting and the Bills were knocking on the door of the end zone, Buffalo tackle Spencer Brown had to take a trip to the blue medical tent.

Brown was in the pile up until he was picked up and slammed to the grown by New York’s Dexter Lawrence. While his head seemed to hit the turf with some force, it was his legs that Buffalo trainers were seen looking at after he took a seat on the bench. As the game moved into the fourth quarter, Brown was seen headed to the medical tent, and shortly after was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury.

