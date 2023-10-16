Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs sets new franchise record during ‘Sunday Night Football’

Almost nothing came easy for the Buffalo Bills during their Week 6 win at home over the New York Giants during Sunday Night Football. That, of course, doesn’t include the impressive performance by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s had a magnificent start to the 2023 NFL season. Through six games, Diggs has caught 49 passes for 620 yards with five touchdowns (per NFLGSIS). Diggs is second in catches, yards, and tied for second in TDs with wide receiver Gabe Davis. Diggs, like the finest of wines, just continues to get better with time.

Against the Giants in this past Sunday, Diggs established a new franchise record in “recording his fourth consecutive game with 100+ yards receiving,” while also becoming “just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era with 100+ yards in five of his team’s first six games,” per the Bills PR official social media account. It was also the Diggs’ fifth overall game where he had 100 or more receiving yards this season. In the first half against New York, Diggs was targeted early and often, finishing the night with 10 catches on 16 targets for 100 yards. As the team’s focal point, Diggs was targeted more than the rest of Buffalo’s pass catchers combined (13 targets)

Stefon Diggs' set a new Bills team record by recording his fourth consecutive game with 100+ yards receiving tonight.



Diggs also became just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era with 100+ yards in five of his team's first six games. pic.twitter.com/CSErH7ozf3 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 16, 2023

Stefon Diggs is in good company with these latest personal achievements, joining the likes of wide receivers Adam Thielen, Marvin Harrison, Michael Irvin, and Stanley Morgan.