Bills at Patriots NFL Week 7 opening odds — Buffalo large Foxborough favorites

The Buffalo Bills are on to the New England Patriots, in what promises to be an exciting AFC East showdown at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA next Sunday. After a narrow victory against the struggling New York Giants in Week 6, the Bills will attempt to establish another winning streak this season. Conversely, the Patriots will try to rebound after suffering yet another defeat, this time against the Las Vegas Raiders. New England will be eager to prove their mettle once again, which has proven challenging in the early going. Let’s delve into this upcoming clash and analyze the key factors that may help shape the contest.

Point Spread and Over/Under Prediction

The Buffalo Bills open as -8.5 favorites against the New England Patriots with DraftKings Sportsbook. This indicates a significant level of confidence in the Bills’ ability to dominate their long-standing rivals. The over/under for the game has been set at 42.5 — suggesting that the oddsmakers expect a tightly contested defensive battle.

In their most recent game, which played out like a Sunday Night Football suspense novel, Buffalo managed to escape with a hard-fought victory over the struggling New York Giants. Despite a valiant effort by the Giants, the Bills relied on their defense to secure a close win. However, Buffalo’s performance also served as a reminder that improvements must be made to the team’s offensive efficiency if they hope to maintain any winning momentum.

In an expected outcome, the New England Patriots stumbled to a 21-17 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. For Patriots fans, this is probably the most difficult and disappointing season they’ve experienced since Tom Brady left. Worse yet for the fan base — there appears to be no clear to fix the team’s issues, apart from “starting over” as head coach Bill Belichick recently stated.

In Week 7, one of the most intriguing matchups to watch will be the Bills’ passing attack led by quarterback Josh Allen, against a beat up Patriots’ defense, which is without two of its best players — and are also dealing with several additional injuries. Allen’s exceptional arm strength and mobility will play chess against Belichick’s renowned defensive strategies. Additionally, the Patriots’ quarterback situation is on life support, with Mac Jones on a short leash. Jones remains the starter and next weekend he’ll face off against Buffalo’s stout defense — a unit that’s shown improvement against the run and has been more aggressive when it comes to getting to the quarterback under the direction of head coach Sean McDermott.

Can the Bills’ suddenly struggling offense cover the Week 7 spread, on the road and against a divisional opponent?