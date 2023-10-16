Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen dealing with shoulder injury suffered vs. Giants

The Buffalo Bills improved to 4-2 after last night’s victory over the New York Giants during their Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup. Billed as overwhelming favorites, what transpired was a “get out of Dodge” winning score of 14-9 for the Bills. Despite adding to the win column, it’s difficult to say the team has righted the ship. In fact, it’s possible they’ve sprung some additional holes in an already leaky boat.

Chief among those problems could be the shoulder injury quarterback Josh Allen suffered near the end of the first half.

#Bills Josh Allen R shoulder



1st clip, you can see Allen grab at his R arm after getting driven down onto it.



2nd clip shows another angle & him working it out.



Went for X-Rays after the game.



Mechanism consistent with AC joint sprain, missed 2 plays due to concussion check. pic.twitter.com/yEZ6xB1VDa — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 16, 2023

Allen took a hit in the second quarter and landed hard on the shoulder of his throwing arm. Broadcast video showed Buffalo’s franchise quarterback shaking his arm once he got back to his feet. A play later, the league’s concussion spotters pulled Allen from the game and sent him to the blue medical tent for a head check. However, Allen only missed two plays and there was never any mention of a shoulder injury.

Following the game, reports came out that the quarterback was sent for x-rays. Allen made it out of the x-ray room in time to take his spot at the podium for postgame press conferences where he tried to shut down any concerns about his injury being something of importance.

Josh Allen heading to X-Ray room with Nate Breske, head athletic trainer — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) October 16, 2023

“We’ll be fine,” he told members of the media.

While Allen tried to downplay the injury, he could be seen with some sort of Kinesio Tape® on his shoulder. But, at the same time, Allen was a better passer in the second half of the game than the first. Per NFLGSIS, we can see that Allen’s numbers were much improved from the first half to the second half.

Josh Allen first-half passing: 8-of-18 for 87 yards with 1 INT (36.1 rating)

Josh Allen second-half passing: 11-of-12 for 82 yards with 2 TDs (116.4 rating)

Correction, it is kinesiotape. You can see the outline on the top of the shoulder when you zoom in.



Still consistent with AC joint sprain.



Cc: @Matt_Bove pic.twitter.com/sYPjUSd6HR — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 16, 2023

Despite Allen’s assurance that he’s fine, paired with his sometimes super-human play (he did play the last half of the 2022 season with a UCL injury to his right elbow), we’ll probably see his name on the Bills’ injury list for a few weeks at minimum.