Buffalo Bills RB Damien Harris suffered neck sprain vs. Giants

Less than 24 hours after Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken to a local hospital following a traumatic on-field injury, encouraging news about his condition has filtered out. We know now that Harris suffered an apparent neck sprain, which is perhaps a best-case scenario for him following the scary scene that unfolded during Sunday Night Football.

As the second quarter began to dwindle during the Bills’ Week 6 home game against the New York Giants, running back Damien Harris took a handoff and headed due football north. A severe collision with a defender stalled Harris, who eventually fell to the ground, laying motionless on the turf of Highmark Stadium.

Just 10 months prior, under a similar theater of primetime football, safety Damar Hamlin fought for his life, eventually being resuscitated and transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital for emergency care.

Once again, a pair of teams and fans watching from the stands and on their screens elsewhere watched as a stretcher made it’s way out of an ambulance and over to a member of the Bills. The camera panned to Hamlin, who was in street clothes watching from the sideline, visibly distraught by the situation.

As Harris was loaded into the ambulance, he gave a thumb’s up, which of course was the first welcome sign everyone was waiting to see. The second was of course the verification that Harris had feeling and movement in all of his extremities.

On Monday afternoon, October 16, a report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz on social media informed all that Harris had “suffered what I’m told is a ‘neck sprain,’ but ‘is otherwise good.’”

GREAT NEWS: Source says that #Bills RB Damien Harris, who was taken to a local hospital last night, has full movement in his extremities and suffered what I’m told is a “neck sprain,” but “is otherwise good.”



Essentially the best case scenario after a very scary moment in… pic.twitter.com/rlZHuRBChr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 16, 2023

We here at Buffalo Rumblings and certainly all of Bills Mafia will continue to offer words of encouragement and support for Damien Harris as he navigates the recovery process. Hopefully, Harris will be able to make a triumphant return to the Bills sideline this season, at which point fans are certain to roar approvingly.