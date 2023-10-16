The Buffalo Bills’ hangover from London is real, as the once high-octane Bills offense was shut down for three quarters by the New York Giants, arguably the worst team in the NFL.

Then, quarterback Josh Allen revived Buffalo’s attack, directing two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and the defense made the lead stand as the Bills prevailed 14-9 on Sunday Night Football.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the win and offers up observations, positional grades, and report cards as the Bills improved to 4-2 on the year.

Game recap, key plays: Bills hang on vs. Giants

The Buffalo Bills needed a fourth-quarter rally to overcome a Giants’ team starting their backup quarterback (Tyrod Taylor) and with a litany of injuries that forced many backups into the starting lineup. Linked here: a recap of the win, analysis and break downs of the key plays to the game — including Taylor audibling to a run play at the end of the first half that cost the Giants points. Plus, how Josh Allen was able to resuscitate the offense with two great touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, and how cornerback Taron Johnson came up with a breakup on the final play to preserve the W.

Observations from Buffalo’s escape at home

There are no style points in the NFL, and a win goes down as a win, no matter how ugly it was. But make no mistake: that was an abysmal effort by Buffalo’s offense, allowing the banged-up Giants to dominate time of possession while the Bills were blanked through the first three quarters for the first time in more than five years.

Read how the Bills were able to avoid what would have been a terrible loss, what went wrong with Buffalo’s secondary receiving options, how unsung heroes Quintin Morris, Deonte Harty and Dorian Williams stepped up, and more!

Report cards and positional grades

Catch up on report cards to see which players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s close-call win over the Giants.

RB Damien Harris suffers scary neck injury

Buffalo’s running back hurt his neck and left the field in an ambulance. As Harris was leaving, he gave a thumbs-up to the fans and his teammates. Tuesday morning, Harris was released from the hospital and the Bills said he will “be fine.”

