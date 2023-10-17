It was anything but pretty, but the Buffalo Bills held off the pesky New York Giants 14-9 on Sunday Night Football to improve to 4-2 on the young season.

Buffalo won on a night when the Bills were blanked offensively for the first three quarters, the first time that has happened in more than five years. The Bills won despite being outgained and committing two turnovers while forcing zero turnovers. But the most important thing is the Bills came away with the W.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by grading Buffalo’s primetime performance and praising the play of defensive end A.J. Epenesa and rookie linebacker Dorian Williams, whose contributions helped spark the Bills to victory.

Grading the Bills’ Week 6 win vs. Giants

Positional grades, how James Cook, Latavius Murray and Buffalo’s power run game provided a lift when the offense needed it most, how the Bills’ patience in defensive end A.J. Epenesa is paying big dividends, how rookie linebacker Dorian Williams was able to contribute to a banged-up linebacker corps, and more!

RB Damien Harris suffers scary neck injury

Thankfully Buffalo’s running back — who hurt his neck and left the field in an ambulance, was released from a Buffalo hospital and is “resting at home,” according to head coach Sean McDermott.

Latest NFL power rankings

Following a much closer-than-expected win over the Giants, where do the Bills find themselves on the latest NFL power rankings?

Even more Bills news

The Bills are reportedly bringing in former No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette for a visit. Plus. how Bills fans cheering loudly at home games makes a big difference, and how NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth fared handling the Sunday Night Football broadcast duties.

