It was anything but pretty, but the Buffalo Bills held off the pesky New York Giants 14-9 on Sunday Night Football to improve to 4-2 on the young season.
Buffalo won on a night when the Bills were blanked offensively for the first three quarters, the first time that has happened in more than five years. The Bills won despite being outgained and committing two turnovers while forcing zero turnovers. But the most important thing is the Bills came away with the W.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by grading Buffalo’s primetime performance and praising the play of defensive end A.J. Epenesa and rookie linebacker Dorian Williams, whose contributions helped spark the Bills to victory.
Grading the Bills’ Week 6 win vs. Giants
Positional grades, how James Cook, Latavius Murray and Buffalo’s power run game provided a lift when the offense needed it most, how the Bills’ patience in defensive end A.J. Epenesa is paying big dividends, how rookie linebacker Dorian Williams was able to contribute to a banged-up linebacker corps, and more!
- Position grades: Steady power run game gave struggling Bills offense some life - Buffalo News
- Kramer: Bills grades: Week 6 vs. Giants - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills’ patience in A.J. Epenesa is paying off in big time way (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Upon Further Review: Dorian Williams is latest Bills rookie to take on a big role - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Ed Oliver handles big work load in win over Giants - Buffalo News
- Efficient second half lifts Bills to comeback win over Giants - BuffaloBills.com
- How implausible was Bills’ victory over Giants? 1987 replacement Bills would know - The Athletic (subscription required)
RB Damien Harris suffers scary neck injury
Thankfully Buffalo’s running back — who hurt his neck and left the field in an ambulance, was released from a Buffalo hospital and is “resting at home,” according to head coach Sean McDermott.
- Reports: Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris released from hospital - Buffalo News
- Damien Harris released from hospital following neck injury - WGR 550
- Sean McDermott provides injury updates on Damien Harris, Josh Allen and other Bills heading into Week 7 - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news
The Bills are reportedly bringing in former No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette for a visit. Plus. how Bills fans cheering loudly at home games makes a big difference, and how NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth fared handling the Sunday Night Football broadcast duties.
- Buffalo Bills reportedly set to host running back Leonard Fournette for visit - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills hosting former No. 4 overall pick and Super Bowl winning RB on free agent visit - newyorkupstate.com
- The Bills make fans want to shout ... loudly and getting louder: Why stadium crowd noise matters - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: At least NBC’s Tirico, Collinsworth enjoyed a borderline ‘exciting’ game - Buffalo News
