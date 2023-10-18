Quick Out: New England Patriots opponent preview

This weekend, the Buffalo Bills seek to right their ship in Massachusetts after two down performances in Weeks 5 and 6. To do so, the Bills face off against the New England Patriots. We haven’t checked in on the Patriots since late last season, so let’s take a few minutes to get caught up on this year’s version of the Pats before the first meeting of the season.

2023 Season Summary

The Pats are 1-5 through six weeks of the 2023 season. Their lone win came at home against the New York Jets. They’re sitting in last in the AFC East.

Head Coach — Bill Belichick

The Hoodie still reigns supreme in New England. He’s in his 29th season as an NFL head coach. Five of those came with the Cleveland Browns. He has a career record of 299-157-0 (0.656%). Belichick is currently third all-time in wins behind Don Shula and George Halas. He’s also fourth all-time in losses behind Dan Reeves, Jeff Fisher, and Tom Landry.

Offensive Coordinator — Bill O’Brien

O’Brien is in the first season of his second stint as the Patriots’ OC. He was their OC back in 2011 before leaving to become the head coach of Penn State and then the Houston Texans. O’Brien’s offense is 31st in points per game and 27th in yards per game.

Defensive Coordinator - Steve Belichick (kind of)

The Patriots have no named defensive coordinator, but Steve Belichick is their linebackers coach and has been calling plays on defense since sometime in 2019. The Patriots’ defense is ranked 25th in points per game against and 10th in yards per game against.

Offensive Starters

QB : Mac Jones

: Mac Jones RB : Rhamondre Stevenson

: Rhamondre Stevenson RB : Ezekiel Elliott

: Ezekiel Elliott WR : DeVante Parker

: DeVante Parker WR : JuJu Smith-Schuster

: JuJu Smith-Schuster TE : Hunter Henry

: Hunter Henry LT : Trent Brown

: Trent Brown LG : Cole Strange

: Cole Strange C : David Andrews

: David Andrews RG : Mike Onwenu

: Mike Onwenu RT: Vederian Lowe

Defensive Starters