Since coming to the Buffalo Bills via a trade before the 2020 NFL season, wide receiver Stefon Diggs has played like one of the top wide receivers in the league, instantly developing a strong rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.
But as strong as the Allen-to-Diggs connection has been, in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we discuss how Buffalo’s passing game has mostly struggled whenever Allen looks for a receiver not named Diggs.
Bills need to get more out of secondary receivers
Through the first six games of the 2023 season, outside of Diggs, the Bills haven’t found enough production from Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield.
Linked here: why offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and the Bills need to get more productivity from the team’s secondary receivers if they want to get their once-prolific passing attack back on track, and how spreading the ball around more could produce a more consistent offense.
- Mark Gaughan: Can Bills get more from complementary wide receiving weapons? - Buffalo News
- Could Bills spreading the ball more lead to a more consistent offense? - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills forced to lean on three-receiver set vs. Giants - Buffalo News
Latest free agent visit news
The Bills were rumored to be hosting former fourth-overall pick, running back Leonard Fournette, on a visit, but that visit was canceled. In visits that did actually happen, Buffalo conducted workouts with a pair of tight ends Tuesday: Austin Allen and E.J. Jenkins.
- Buffalo Bills’ reported visit with Leonard Fournette canceled - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills host two tight ends for workouts - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news
We see where Josh Allen checks in on the latest MVP rankings, hand out more grades following Buffalo’s close-call win over the New York Giants, and learn how the Bills and the American Heart Association are teaming up to offer potentially life-saving CPR training in November.
- NFL MVP 2023: Ranking top candidates to win award, odds - ESPN
- 2023 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa tied as favorites after Week 6 - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Super Bowl 2024 odds: 49ers, Eagles remain in top 3 despite first losses of season - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Grading the Bills vs. Giants: Buffalo players earn rough report card in narrow win - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills and American Heart Association to host free hands-only CPR training in November - BuffaloBills.com
