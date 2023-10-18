Since coming to the Buffalo Bills via a trade before the 2020 NFL season, wide receiver Stefon Diggs has played like one of the top wide receivers in the league, instantly developing a strong rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.

But as strong as the Allen-to-Diggs connection has been, in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we discuss how Buffalo’s passing game has mostly struggled whenever Allen looks for a receiver not named Diggs.

Bills need to get more out of secondary receivers

Through the first six games of the 2023 season, outside of Diggs, the Bills haven’t found enough production from Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield.

Linked here: why offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and the Bills need to get more productivity from the team’s secondary receivers if they want to get their once-prolific passing attack back on track, and how spreading the ball around more could produce a more consistent offense.

Latest free agent visit news

The Bills were rumored to be hosting former fourth-overall pick, running back Leonard Fournette, on a visit, but that visit was canceled. In visits that did actually happen, Buffalo conducted workouts with a pair of tight ends Tuesday: Austin Allen and E.J. Jenkins.

Even more Bills news

We see where Josh Allen checks in on the latest MVP rankings, hand out more grades following Buffalo’s close-call win over the New York Giants, and learn how the Bills and the American Heart Association are teaming up to offer potentially life-saving CPR training in November.

