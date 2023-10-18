Bills vs. Patriots: First look at injuries for the week

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Buffalo Bills, and that’s further reflected in the injuries the team has sustained in October. Head coach Sean McDermott met with members of the media before the team’s walk-through practice on Wednesday and his first order of business was to list who’s up and who’s down.

According to McDermott, running back Damien Harris, tight end Quintin Morris, and defensive Ed Oliver would not participate in the walk-through. Harris left Sunday evening’s game via ambulance after suffering a scary-looking neck injury and, now, is listed as being in concussion protocol as well. The injury, the ambulance, and the good news that Harris had movement in all extremities is all very reminiscent of the injury cornerback Dane Jackson suffered last season. Let’s hope that Harris will return in a week or two just as Jackson did.

Quintin Morris’ injury didn’t require him to leave the game. In fact, his first touchdown of the season may have happened after the injury. Morris could be seen hopping into the end zone on one foot after catching a laser from quarterback Josh Allen.

#Bills Quintin Morris R ankle injury.



Looks to suffer a right high-ankle sprain when he gets bowled over in the 1st clip.



Stays in for 4 more plays to get the GW TD.



Can see him hopping on L leg prior to TD bc R ankle is hurting. pic.twitter.com/s8SmMLNnif — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 17, 2023

The three players not practicing today are only a small part of the story with the Bills this week. There is a lengthy list of those who are participating in Wednesday’s walk-through despite having injuries that the team’s training staff is tending too. Among those is quarterback Josh Allen, who injured his right shoulder on Sunday evening.

#Bills Josh Allen R shoulder



1st clip, you can see Allen grab at his R arm after getting driven down onto it.



2nd clip shows another angle & him working it out.



Went for X-Rays after the game.



Mechanism consistent with AC joint sprain, missed 2 plays due to concussion check. pic.twitter.com/yEZ6xB1VDa — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 16, 2023

“We’ll see how it goes,” McDermott said in reference to how much Allen’s injury will factor into a game plan for Sunday. Of course on Monday, he used his typical “Day-to-Day” answer to describe the injury.

Other Bills practicing include Cam Lewis who suffered what Buffalo announced as a stinger during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants and is now listed with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive end Greg Rousseau both have been working through foot injuries for the past two weeks with the former not being active last Sunday. Both will practice today as will tight end Dawson Knox, who’s been playing through a wrist injury. Another name that popped up during today’s press conference was cornerback Kaiir Elam who may have re-aggravated an ankle injury that occurred during training camp.

The Bills got some good news on the injury front today as well with the announcement that tight end Dalton Kincaid has cleared concussion protocol. The news, while always good when a head injury has been resolved, is especially welcome in Buffalo as having all three tight ends on the roster on the injury report could spell trouble for Allen who’s going to need some extra protection this week to keep that shoulder from getting any worse.

Here’s today’s injury report: