Buffalo Bills Pro Bowlers for your Immaculate Grid answers

If you’ve played Immaculate Gridiron before, there have been some times when you were stumped and looking for some choices for your answers. You’re in luck because today, we have some options for you when it comes to the Buffalo Bills Pro Bowlers. You can also use AFL All-Stars for the clue.

The Bills have a long, long history, so the list here has lots of options! It’s ordered by first appearance with the Bills.

AFL All-Stars (1961-1969)

Archie Matsos

Billy Atkins

Chuck McMurtry

Harold Olson

LaVerne Torczon

Ken Rice

Billy Shaw

Tom Sestak

Jack Kemp

Cookie Gilchrest

Ernie Warlick

Marv Matuszak

Mike Stratton

Stew Barber

Willie West

Butch Byrd

George Saimes

Elbert Dubenion

Jim Dunaway

Ron McDole

Wray Carlton

Paul Costa

Harry Jacobs

Tom Janik

John Tracey

Dave Behrman

Al Bemiller

Hagood Clarke

Tom Day

Booker Edgerson

Charley Ferguson

George Flint

Pete Gogolak

Dick Hudson

Billy Joe

Daryle Lamonica

Bill Laskey

Paul Maguire

Dudley Meredith

Pete Mills

Joe O’Donnell

Bo Roberson

Ed Rutkowski

Henry Schmidt

Marty Schottenheimer

Bobby Smith

Charley Warner

Bobby Burnett

Keith Lincoln

Mike Mercer

O.J. Simpson

Haven Moses

Pro Bowl (1970-1979)

Marlin Briscoe

Robert James

J.D. Hill

Dave Foley

Joe DeLamielleure

Tony Greene

Pro Bowl (1980-1989)

Fred Smerlas

Joe Cribbs

Jerry Butler

Frank Lewis

Ben Williams

Greg Bell

Bruce Smith

Jim Kelly

Steve Tasker

Scott Norwood

Shane Conlan

Kent Hull

Cornelius Bennett

Andre Reed

Thurman Thomas

Pro Bowl (1990-1999)

Darryl Talley

Will Wolford

Jim Ritcher

James Lofton

Henry Jones

Howard Ballard

Nate Odomes

Bryce Paup

Ruben Brown

Ted Washington

Eric Moulds

Sam Gash

Doug Flutie

Pro Bowl (2000-2009)

Sam Cowart

Larry Centers

Drew Bledsoe

Travis Henry

Takeo Spikes

Sam Adams

Nate Clements

Terrence McGee

Brian Moorman

Mike Schneck

Aaron Schoebel

Jason Peters

Marshawn Lynch

Jairus Byrd

Pro Bowl (2010-2019)

Kyle Williams

C.J. Spiller

Marcell Dareus

Mario Williams

Richie Incognito

LeSean McCoy

Tyrod Taylor

Eric Wood

Lorenzo Alexander

Zach Brown

Stephon Gilmore

Micah Hyde

Tre’Davious White

Tremaine Edmunds

Andre Roberts

Pro Bowl (2020-PRESENT)