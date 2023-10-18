Buffalo Bills Pro Bowlers for your Immaculate Grid answers

If you’ve played Immaculate Gridiron before, there have been some times when you were stumped and looking for some choices for your answers. You’re in luck because today, we have some options for you when it comes to the Buffalo Bills Pro Bowlers. You can also use AFL All-Stars for the clue.
The Bills have a long, long history, so the list here has lots of options! It’s ordered by first appearance with the Bills.
AFL All-Stars (1961-1969)
- Archie Matsos
- Billy Atkins
- Chuck McMurtry
- Harold Olson
- LaVerne Torczon
- Ken Rice
- Billy Shaw
- Tom Sestak
- Jack Kemp
- Cookie Gilchrest
- Ernie Warlick
- Marv Matuszak
- Mike Stratton
- Stew Barber
- Willie West
- Butch Byrd
- George Saimes
- Elbert Dubenion
- Jim Dunaway
- Ron McDole
- Wray Carlton
- Paul Costa
- Harry Jacobs
- Tom Janik
- John Tracey
- Dave Behrman
- Al Bemiller
- Hagood Clarke
- Tom Day
- Booker Edgerson
- Charley Ferguson
- George Flint
- Pete Gogolak
- Dick Hudson
- Billy Joe
- Daryle Lamonica
- Bill Laskey
- Paul Maguire
- Dudley Meredith
- Pete Mills
- Joe O’Donnell
- Bo Roberson
- Ed Rutkowski
- Henry Schmidt
- Marty Schottenheimer
- Bobby Smith
- Charley Warner
- Bobby Burnett
- Keith Lincoln
- Mike Mercer
- O.J. Simpson
- Haven Moses
Pro Bowl (1970-1979)
- Marlin Briscoe
- Robert James
- J.D. Hill
- Dave Foley
- Joe DeLamielleure
- Tony Greene
Pro Bowl (1980-1989)
- Fred Smerlas
- Joe Cribbs
- Jerry Butler
- Frank Lewis
- Ben Williams
- Greg Bell
- Bruce Smith
- Jim Kelly
- Steve Tasker
- Scott Norwood
- Shane Conlan
- Kent Hull
- Cornelius Bennett
- Andre Reed
- Thurman Thomas
Pro Bowl (1990-1999)
- Darryl Talley
- Will Wolford
- Jim Ritcher
- James Lofton
- Henry Jones
- Howard Ballard
- Nate Odomes
- Bryce Paup
- Ruben Brown
- Ted Washington
- Eric Moulds
- Sam Gash
- Doug Flutie
Pro Bowl (2000-2009)
- Sam Cowart
- Larry Centers
- Drew Bledsoe
- Travis Henry
- Takeo Spikes
- Sam Adams
- Nate Clements
- Terrence McGee
- Brian Moorman
- Mike Schneck
- Aaron Schoebel
- Jason Peters
- Marshawn Lynch
- Jairus Byrd
Pro Bowl (2010-2019)
- Kyle Williams
- C.J. Spiller
- Marcell Dareus
- Mario Williams
- Richie Incognito
- LeSean McCoy
- Tyrod Taylor
- Eric Wood
- Lorenzo Alexander
- Zach Brown
- Stephon Gilmore
- Micah Hyde
- Tre’Davious White
- Tremaine Edmunds
- Andre Roberts
Pro Bowl (2020-PRESENT)
- Stefon Diggs
- Josh Allen
- Dion Dawkins
- Matt Milano
- Jordan Poyer
- Dawson Knox
- Mitch Morse
- Rodger Saffold
Loading comments...