TEs E.J. Jenkins, Austin Allen work out for Buffalo Bills

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills worked out a pair of free-agent tight ends in E.J. Jenkins and Austin Allen. Though perhaps somewhat surprising news on the surface, it made sense after the team’s first injury report of the week hit on Wednesday afternoon.

Each of Buffalo’s three tight ends appeared on the injury report, though Dalton Kincaid (concussion) and Dawson Knox (wrist) both listed as full participants. That’s great news, but helps explain why One Bills Drive brought in Jenkins and Allen. That’s especially true when looking further down the team’s injury report, with Quintin Morris a “DNP” on Wednesday due to an ankle injury he appeared to suffer during the team’s Week 6 victory over the New York Giants.

Whether the workouts lead to anything more remains to be seen. Austin Allen and E.J. Jenkins are both physically imposing players (Austin is 6’8”, 253 pounds, Jenkins is 6’6”, 245 pounds). What they lack, however, is experience and production at the NFL level. Allen entered the NFL with the New York Giants in 2022, then landed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, before ultimately being released prior to Week 1. Jenkins, interestingly, was listed as a wide receiver in college, but converted to tight end when he joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent after the draft earlier this year. Head over to Gang Green Nation to read their draft profile article on E.J. Jenkins.

With both Kincaid and Knox back as full participants in Wednesday’s practice, there’s likely less need to bring in reinforcements ahead of the team’s Week 7 clash with the New England Patriots. It will be worth monitoring Morris’ health and availability as the week progresses.