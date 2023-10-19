Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints ‘Thursday Night Football’ pick, parlay, and open thread

In the first game of Week 7, the New Orleans Saints (3-3) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at the Superdome. Both teams have dealt with ups and downs through six weeks, making this clash a crucial one for their respective playoff aspirations. With intriguing quarterback situations on both sides and a historical dominance by the Saints over the Jaguars, this game should be one of the more entertaining of the Thursday Night Football series.

Understanding Sports Betting: Over/Under and Spread

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under for this game at 39.5. The over/under, also known as the “total,” represents the combined number of points that the oddsmakers predict will be scored by both teams. Bettors have the option to wager on whether they believe the actual total points scored will be higher (over) or lower (under) than the specified line. Additionally, the Saints are favored with a spread of -1. In this context, the spread dictates the number of points that the favored team must win by to cover the bet. For the Saints, who are favored by -1, this means they must win the game by at least two points for bettors who placed a wager on them to win.

Offensive Analysis of the New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ have faced adversity on offense this season. Despite accumulating 400 yards of offense in their previous game against the Houston Texans, New Orleans struggled to convert those yards into points, scoring just one touchdown. Currently ranking in the bottom ten for points scored per game at 18.2, the Saints’ offense must find consistency and capitalize on their yards gained. Quarterback Derek Carr is listed as questionable with a shoulder/chest injury.

Offensive Analysis of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville’s offense is, of course, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence is currently listed as questionable with a knee injury. If he’s unable to play, C.J. Beathard is expected to start. That isn’t ideal for Jaguars fans, and the team having to face a solid Saints defense that ranks in the top ten for points allowed, rushing yards and passing yards allowed per game. Jacksonville’s offense may face difficulties finding success if Lawrence can’t go.

Saints-Jaguars Head-to-Head Record

Historically, the Jaguars have struggled against the Saints, losing their last four games. Jacksonville’s last victory in this series dates back to 2003. Although past records may not dictate the outcome of tonight’s game, it showcases the dominance the Saints have enjoyed over the Jaguars in recent years.

Final Prediction

With Trevor Lawrence expected to start, the Jaguars have a chance to break their losing streak against the Saints. Expect Lawrence to guide the offense and make a difference in the game. The final score prediction leans towards the Jaguars with a 27-20 victory. Keep an eye on standout wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who’s primed to make a significant impact during tonight’s matchup.