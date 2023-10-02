Bills CB Tre’Davious White suffers torn Achillies, out for season

While the Buffalo Bills dominated the Miami Dolphins and regained their place at the top of the AFC East on Sunday, it didn’t come without a cost: cornerback Tre’Davious White has torn his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Coach McDermott: Tre’Davious White will be out for the season with a torn achilles. We’re all thinking about him right now.



White was in pass protection on a fourth-down play at the end of the third quarter when he fell to the ground and was later unable to get back to his feet. In the videos below, we can see him look back at his leg — which didn’t make contact with Dolphins’ receiver Tyreek Hill before White pulled up and begin hopping before ending up on the turf at Highmark Stadium.

#Bills Tre'Davious White Right leg injury.



Real concern for Achilles' injury on this play. Turns up field & weight gets way over foot, putting it into dorsiflexion.



Acts like he gets kicked & then immediately goes down.



Would love to be wrong & it just be a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/qJH6vaIPqa — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 1, 2023

As trainers rushed to his side, White’s frustration was visible as he threw his helmet. Despite a couple of attempts to get White back to his feet and have him walk, assisted, to the sideline, a cart had to be called to the field to carry the 27-year-old cornerback to the locker room while he covered his face with his hands.

INJURY UPDATE: @BuffaloBills CB Tre'Davious White believed to have suffered a torn achilles today.

The injury is especially hard on an emotional level as White was playing in just his 10th regular-season game since returning from a season-ending ACL injury that occurred on Thanksgiving Day 2021. It took the former All-Pro exactly a year to return from his last season-ending surgery, and even then, only started looking like the player he was before the knee injury this September, with the former league interception leader recording his first INT since 2021 just last week.

Now, White will have to begin the long road to recovery all over again. Hopefully this time, he will be better prepared for the mental/emotional side of a career-altering injury — something he admitted to struggling with after his ACL surgery.

With the average time of return to play after a torn Achilles for an NFL player being 10-12 months, it’s possible that White could be ready for opening day 2024 — although if he isn’t healed enough to participate in training camp, it could be longer. Either way, here’s hoping he doesn’t fall into the other statistical category: 30-40% of players with an Achilles tear never return to play professional sports.