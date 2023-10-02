 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills CB Tre’Davious White suffers torn Achillies, out for season

This is the second season-ending injury for White in the past 22 months

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

While the Buffalo Bills dominated the Miami Dolphins and regained their place at the top of the AFC East on Sunday, it didn’t come without a cost: cornerback Tre’Davious White has torn his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season.

White was in pass protection on a fourth-down play at the end of the third quarter when he fell to the ground and was later unable to get back to his feet. In the videos below, we can see him look back at his leg — which didn’t make contact with Dolphins’ receiver Tyreek Hill before White pulled up and begin hopping before ending up on the turf at Highmark Stadium.

As trainers rushed to his side, White’s frustration was visible as he threw his helmet. Despite a couple of attempts to get White back to his feet and have him walk, assisted, to the sideline, a cart had to be called to the field to carry the 27-year-old cornerback to the locker room while he covered his face with his hands.

The injury is especially hard on an emotional level as White was playing in just his 10th regular-season game since returning from a season-ending ACL injury that occurred on Thanksgiving Day 2021. It took the former All-Pro exactly a year to return from his last season-ending surgery, and even then, only started looking like the player he was before the knee injury this September, with the former league interception leader recording his first INT since 2021 just last week.

Now, White will have to begin the long road to recovery all over again. Hopefully this time, he will be better prepared for the mental/emotional side of a career-altering injury — something he admitted to struggling with after his ACL surgery.

With the average time of return to play after a torn Achilles for an NFL player being 10-12 months, it’s possible that White could be ready for opening day 2024 — although if he isn’t healed enough to participate in training camp, it could be longer. Either way, here’s hoping he doesn’t fall into the other statistical category: 30-40% of players with an Achilles tear never return to play professional sports.

