The most-anticipated game of Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season started off that way as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins each scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of Sunday’s showdown at Highmark Stadium.

But then Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for the first of three touchdown tosses, and the Bills turned this into a laugher, routing the Dolphins 48-20 to knock Miami from the ranks of the unbeaten teams.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the win and offers up observations, positional grades and report cards as the Bills beat the Dolphins for the 10th time in their last 11 meetings, and 12th time in their last 14 matchups.

Game recap, key plays: Bills squish the Fish

Josh Allen accounted for five total touchdowns (four passing and one rushing), completing 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards. Stefon Diggs hauled in six passes for 120 yards with three TDs. Micah Hyde recorded an interception. Greg Rousseau posted two sacks while Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones each added sacks as the Bills made life miserable for Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Re-live the blowout win, including the key plays that led to Buffalo’s victory, its third straight.

Observations from Buffalo’s blowout win

Josh Allen continues his mastery over the Dolphins, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey orchestrated his best game so far as Buffalo’s play-caller, this was one of the greatest regular-season wins during the Sean McDermott era, the Bills defense was masterful in containing the Dolphins’ high-octane offense and more from a thoroughly dominant win over Miami.

CB Tre’Davious White departs with Achilles injury

The news was not all good, as Buffalo lost Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White to an apparent Achilles injury in the third quarter.

Report cards and positional grades

Catch up on report cards and see which players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s 28-point win over Miami.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings