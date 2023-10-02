‘Monday Night Football’ open thread: NY Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

In tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, the Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) face off against the New York Giants. With an over/under set at 46.5, both teams are looking to make a statement and turn things around after recent performances. Let’s dive deeper into what we can expect from both sides.

The Giants’ Offensive Struggles

The Giants (1-2) enter this game seeking redemption after a disappointing 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Head coach Brian Daboll must find a way to revitalize his offense, which has been far from its usual buzzy self. Without star running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants have struggled to find offensive success.

Against the Seahawks, the Giants will need to find creative ways to move the ball and generate scoring opportunities. The key lies in diversifying their offensive game plan and utilizing different play makers to compensate for Barkley’s absence. Wide receiver Darius Slayton and TE Darren Waller will need to step up and provide quarterback Daniel Jones with reliable options.

Furthermore, the Giants’ offensive line must provide better protection for Jones, as he has been under constant pressure and sacked multiple times in previous games. A solid pass rush from the Seahawks will undoubtedly be a challenge for the Giants, so establishing a consistent ground game will be crucial to alleviate some pressure on Jones.

Seahawks’ Offensive Efficiency

The Seahawks currently sit at 2-1 after two consecutive wins, in which they scored 37 points in each contest. Quarterback Geno Smith has done an exceptional job getting his receivers involved, but he’ll need to maintain this level of efficiency against the Giants.

To continue their offensive success, the Seahawks must exploit the Giants’ defensive weaknesses. The Giants’ secondary has shown vulnerability and struggled to contain opposing receivers, giving Smith ample opportunities to connect with standout wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Furthermore, the Seahawks’ offensive line needs to provide Smith with sufficient time and protection in the pocket. This will allow him to make accurate throws and exploit the Giants’ defensive shortcomings. Establishing a strong running game with Kenneth Walker III will also create openings in the Giants’ defense, making it harder for them to solely focus on the passing attack.

A Defensive Battle

While offensive performance will be crucial, both teams’ defenses will play a vital role in determining the outcome of this game. The Giants’ defense needs to step up and contain Seattle’s potent offense. Key players such as cornerback James Bradberry and linebackers Blake Martinez and Azeez Ojulari must disrupt the Seahawks’ passing game and put pressure on Smith.

On the other hand, the Seahawks’ defense will aim to continue their strong form and exploit the struggling Giants’ offense. Relying on play makers like safety Jamal Adams and linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, the Seahawks will pressure Jones, disrupt the passing game, and limit the Giants’ rushing attack.

The Giants need to rejuvenate their offense and find reliable play makers to compensate for Saquon Barkley’s absence. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are looking to extend their winning streak and maintain their offensive efficiency.

I’m going with The Seattle Seahawks here to beat the Giants — who still won’t be able to figure out their offensive attack. No Saquon spells trouble for Daboll.

