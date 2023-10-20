The Buffalo Bills’ offense was rolling following a 48-20 trouncing of the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo had scored 37-plus points in its three wins, and all seemed right with Josh Allen and the Bills’ high-octane offense.
It’s been a completely different story over the last two games, as Buffalo split matchups with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants, scoring 34 points combined over those two contests.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the reasons why Buffalo’s offense has been sputtering these past two weeks.
Why is Buffalo’s offense sputtering?
Discussing the reasons why Buffalo’s offense has come crashing back to Earth, including whether the lack of a threat from quarterback Josh Allen to take off and scamper is hindering Buffalo’s passing game. Plus, why offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has come under fire of late for the offensive game plans he’s called, and why offensive captains Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Mitch Morse are quick to disagree with the recent criticisms of Dorsey.
- Bills Mailbag: What’s got the offense in such a rut? - Buffalo News
- With Bills offense sputtering the last two weeks, Ken Dorsey is under fire - Democrat & Chronicle
- Inside the Bills: Why team’s offensive captains take issue with recent criticism of Ken Dorsey - Buffalo News
- How Josh Allen’s first-half miscues vs. Giants bogged down Bills’ offense - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Jim Kubiak: Bills gave up on what they are known for to do what they needed to win - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news
We get the latest injury news on Josh Allen’s throwing shoulder, the Bills being the betting favorites to land disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams, get to know starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, and examine why NFL teams and general managers have become more aggressive in working out deals before the trade deadline.
- Bills notebook: Josh Allen a full participant; Patriots big home underdogs - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills named betting favorite as next team for Raiders superstar WR - newyorkupstate.com
- 3 things we learned about Bills LB Terrel Bernard in the first episode of “Inside the Charge” - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL trade deadline: Why have teams been so much more aggressive lately? - The Athletic (subscription required)
