The Buffalo Bills’ offense was rolling following a 48-20 trouncing of the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo had scored 37-plus points in its three wins, and all seemed right with Josh Allen and the Bills’ high-octane offense.

It’s been a completely different story over the last two games, as Buffalo split matchups with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants, scoring 34 points combined over those two contests.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the reasons why Buffalo’s offense has been sputtering these past two weeks.

Why is Buffalo’s offense sputtering?

Discussing the reasons why Buffalo’s offense has come crashing back to Earth, including whether the lack of a threat from quarterback Josh Allen to take off and scamper is hindering Buffalo’s passing game. Plus, why offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has come under fire of late for the offensive game plans he’s called, and why offensive captains Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Mitch Morse are quick to disagree with the recent criticisms of Dorsey.

Even more Bills news

We get the latest injury news on Josh Allen’s throwing shoulder, the Bills being the betting favorites to land disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams, get to know starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, and examine why NFL teams and general managers have become more aggressive in working out deals before the trade deadline.

