Buffalo Bills send Damien Harris to IR, promote Ty Johnson to active roster

The Buffalo Bills made a move at running back today, placing Damien Harris on Injured Reserve and promoted Ty Johnson to the 53-man roster. The swap of running backs takes places as the Bills prepare to face off against the New England Patriots.

Johnson, 26, enters his sixth NFL season and his first with the Bills. He initially entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft. Most of Johnson’s career yardage and carries, however, came with the New York Jets — the team he played with from 2020-2022. He carried 145 times for 652 yards and four touchdowns with the Jets, adding 62 receptions for 559 yards and three touchdowns in 44 games with Gang Green.

Harris, 26, suffered a neck sprain during Buffalo’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants. He was brought off the field on a backboard following a hit on his lone carry of the game, but thankfully, he was able to be released from the hospital the following day. He entered concussion protocol after the game. Harris has 23 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown this season. He has two catches for 16 yards.