Greg Rousseau continues to ball out for Buffalo Bills, should feast against Patriots

The Buffalo Bills won a close-knit defensive battle over the New York Giants in Week 6. A big reason for the team’s defensive success was the play of edge rusher Greg Rousseau. The young defender totaled two tackles for loss, quarterback hit, and four tackles. Let’s look at the film and see how dominant Rousseau really was, all in an effort to see what might be in store for this weekend’s game against the New England Patriots.

Rousseau’s tackle in the backfield

At the snap Rousseau went inside the offensive tackle and hit a swim move. With Rousseau now in the backfield, he set himself up in perfect tackling position against running back Saquon Barkley. Rousseau then went low and brought down Barkley for the tackle in the backfield.

Rousseau blows up the bootleg

Pre-snap Rousseau aligned on the outside of the tackle. When the play started, wide receiver Darius Slayton attempted to block him, to which Rousseau pushed Slayton back and then peered into the backfield to see who had the ball. Once quarterback Tyrod Taylor pulled the bootleg out to the right, Rousseau followed and cut off the edge, forcing Taylor to throw the ball away.

Rousseau collapses the pocket

Rousseau began this play on the outside of the offensive tackle. When the ball was snapped, he used power against the tackle then began to throw him aside. Rousseau’s move helped collapse the pocket and gave Taylor no place to run, which resulted in a sack for defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

Rousseau forces pressure

At the snap Rousseau heads to the inside of the tackle, with an offensive guard coming over to help his linemate. Rousseau split both offensive linemen and forced Taylor into a hurried throw.

In summary

As you can see Greg Rousseau made a massive impact against the Giants, which continues a theme of his dominant play through the first six games of the 2023 NFL season. Having become a true difference-maker off the edge, it’s likely we see Rousseau continue to dominate opposing offensive lines throughout the rest of the schedule.

His next task is of course a date with the New England Patriots’ line, a unit that’s struggled due to injury and subpar play. Rousseau could be headed for a big day in Gillette Stadium.