Bills vs. Patriots broadcast map: An AFC East party in the USA

This Sunday, the 4-2 Buffalo Bills take on their AFC East rivals — the 1-5 New England Patriots — for the first of two meetings this season. After years of domination at the hands of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, it feels like we’re living in The Upside Down in an episode of Stranger Things when looking at New England’s record. We’ll take it.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bills will look to bounce back from a stinker of a win against the New York Giants the previous week. In that game, Buffalo’s offense just couldn’t seem to gel until the second half, the refs had more than a few questionable calls, and the defense was missing several key starters due to injuries. They somehow still pulled out the W but Bills Mafia has begun asking plenty of questions.

The Mac Jones-led Patriots aren’t dominating at home like New England teams of years past. In fact, the Patriots haven’t won at Gillette Stadium since January 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Their record at home this season is 0-3. Nonetheless, the Bills are only 8.5 favorites as some believe the Patriots will keep it close.

If you’re interested in watching this one, you’re in luck. The majority of the country will be getting Bills/Patriots.

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call. Blue areas will see the Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan); and portions in green will be viewing the Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts (Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta).