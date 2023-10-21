The Buffalo Bills (4-2) travel to Foxborough, MA to take on the downtrodden New England Patriots (1-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a Week 7 clash. It’s the first time since the 1995 season the Patriots have started a season 1-5.

Despite the struggles the Patriots are dealing with under longtime head coach Bill Belichick, Bills head coach Sean McDermott isn’t taking the Patriots lightly.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down the key matchups to watch, discusses the overall health of quarterback Josh Allen, and explores whether this is the week the Bills’ offense gets back on track when they meet the Patriots for the first time this year.

Previewing Week 7 Bills vs. Patriots

When quarterback Josh Allen hurt his throwing shoulder in a Week 6 win over the New York Giants, Bills fans held their collective breaths, as Buffalo’s Super Bowl aspirations hinge on Allen staying healthy all season.

Linked here: how hurt Allen is heading into Week 7, whether this is the week the Bills’ offense snaps out of its two-game mini-funk against a New England defense that sits in the top 10 in the NFL, the impact the swirling winds could have on Sunday’s game, why Allen and the Bills aren’t taking the Patriots lightly, key things to watch as Buffalo goes for its fifth consecutive win over New England, and more!

A.J. Epenesa’s breakthrough, what Buffalo’s D needs to fix

Playing out the last year of his contract, defensive end A.J. Epenesa is playing the best football of his young career, exactly when the banged-up Bills defense needs him the most. Plus, despite ranking first in the NFL in sacks, tied for second in interceptions, and third for fewest points allowed per game, read about the two key issues Buffalo’s defense needs to address right away in order to continue to be successful.

Bills make two roster moves

On Friday, the Bills placed running back Damien Harris (neck/concussion) on Injured Reserve and signed practice squad running back Ty Johnson to the active 53-man roster.

