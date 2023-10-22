Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’ll be a battle of the red, white and blues for the second week in a row this Sunday afternoon. Last week on Sunday Night Football, the 4-2 Buffalo Bills squeaked out a “too- close-for-comfort win” against the reeling New York Giants. This week, they’ll face their old AFC East enemies, the 1-5 New England Patriots, in Foxborough, MA.

Although Buffalo has trampled over New England in their past four meetings and quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t exactly conjure up fear in anyone, Bill Belichick still serves as head coach for the Pats. The Bills are sure not to overlook this fact as quarterback Josh Allen and the offense try to get back on track.

Here’s how to follow along on Sunday...

Bills-Patriots game details

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1 p.m. EDT

1 p.m. EDT Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts Weather forecast: Slight chance of rain late with strong wind gusts possible. High of 56.

Slight chance of rain late with strong wind gusts possible. High of 56. Referee: Clete Blakeman

Bills-Patriots TV info

Television broadcast: CBS

CBS Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Bills-Patriots streaming info

Bills-Patriots radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

