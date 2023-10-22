NFL Week 7 Sunday game picks — Injuries and byes key stories this weekend

While we here are most concerned with the Buffalo Bills’ game today against the New England Patriots, there are plenty of other matchups that should make for a juicy Week 7 of action in the NFL.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

The Ravens are at it again. Even with all the injuries to their top players on both sides of the ball, quarterback Lamar Jackson has them atop the AFC North headed into Week 7. But the Lions have been impressive to me and they might be my favorite NFC team to watch after the 49ers. Jared Goff has grown a lot and looks poised, Jameson Williams’ return has already paid off and the city is buzzing to have their team be 5-1 at this point of the season.

I’ll go with the Lions in this upset in Baltimore.

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

This one is easy to pick for me. The Bears are possibly going to be without quarterback Justin Fields and that spells an automatic loss. The Bears have shown flashes offensively this season and D.J. Moore has been a godsend. But without Justin Fields’ magic behind a subpar offensive line, it will be difficult to get the ball to Moore or anyone.

Raiders win and cover the spread.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

This is sad. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has easily been one of the most exciting players to watch this season. But the Colts will be without him seemingly for the rest of the season after owner Jim Irsay said he would be getting surgery on his injured shoulder. The Browns are hoping for Watson to return from his bruised rotator cuff. But if he’s inactive today P.J. Walker handled business last week and I’d expect him to do it again.

Brown win, but smash the under.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Giants are going to be a better team with Tyrod Taylor at QB. At least that’s what I want to believe. I don’t think Taylor is a starter in this league anymore, but he can come in and still get things going. Last week he played one of the top defensive units in Buffalo, but was in position to win the game late with a controversial non-call on a throw to tight end Darren Waller. The Commanders have come alive as well, but something tells me Daboll isn’t going to just lay down.

The Giants will win this game and get the upset, giving those New Jersey residents something to cheer for.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

This game is between two teams that just don’t seem to know how to win games. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is starting to play similarly to his Browns playing days, and that’s not good. The Falcons have to figure out how to get everyone outside of running back Bijan Robinson more involved in the game. If not, this is going to be a long season for Falcons fans.

I’m reluctantly taking the Buccaneers here to set up a fun showdown for Thursday Night Football in Orchard Park, NY.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Everything in me says to take the Rams. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been back for two weeks and hasn’t missed a beat. Pair him with rookie wide receiver sensation Puka Nacua and it makes for a very difficult task to defend the Rams. The Steelers usually play great defense every year. This season things don’t feel the same. Yes, they’re 3-2, but it hasn’t been pretty getting there. But somehow, every season head coach Mike Tomlin has guys play hard, and none of his teams have given him a losing record. Something like that just feels magical.

I’m taking the Steelers here in a hard fought, closely contested game.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

No James Connor and the run game looked rough last week against the Rams. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs led the team in rushing with 47 yards and was unable to generate any touchdowns as they fell 26-9 without putting up much of a fight at all throughout the game. The Seahawks lost a game where they were the better team. Quarterback Geno Smith had the offense moving the ball well. But you can’t win against good teams if you lose the turnover battle and that’s what happened to Seattle. I expect the Seahawks to protect the ball and get back in the win column.

Divisional games must be won if you want to make the playoffs. And I believe the Seahawks will.

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

So one week quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense aren’t the problem, the defense is. Now, the defense does its job against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and Wilson looks atrocious. Something has to give. Luckily, the Packers aren’t getting amazing play from quarterback Jordan Love this season either. No protection on the offensive line has Love running for his life, early and often.

I think the Broncos bounce back and try to gain relevance in their division. They have a long way to go for that, but they win today.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

If you were going to bet against the Chiefs, this would be the game to do it. I know the Chargers haven’t played well and they couldn’t hold on against the Dallas Cowboys last week. But division games are always tough and the Chiefs aren’t blowing teams out in normal Mahomes and Andy Reid fashion — well aside from the Bears. But even without the most explosive offense this year, it’s difficult for me to bet against the Chiefs.

Mahomes will have a huge game at home and all the Swifties will rejoice. (I’m sorry. I’m tired of the story line too.)

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)* - Spence’s Game Of The Week Pick

What’s going on with the Eagles?! I know the New York Jets have a good defense, but you just don’t expect the defending NFC Champions to fall to the Jets when there’s no offensive threat in the passing game. But they lost, and now you have an offensive juggernaut coming to town. The Dolphins lead the league in points and look downright scary offensively. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been deadly accurate and his receivers are getting enough separation to leave defenders in the dust. But last week they started slow against the Carolina Panthers and were shut out 14-0 in the first quarter before exploding and dropping 42 points. But the Eagles aren’t the Panthers. With a far better defense, I expect the Eagles to try and duplicate the Bills’ defensive game plan.

I’m going with the Eagles in a nail-biter. Best game of the week.

Teams on bye this week: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans