It’s game day!
The Buffalo Bills (4-2) travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots (1-5) and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills beat writers as Buffalo looks for its second straight victory.
Game day: Bills vs. Patriots
Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 7 showdown at Gillette Stadium playing out.
Final injury report: Bills vs. Patriots
The Bills have ruled out three players — defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and running back Damien Harris (neck/concussion) — for today’s game, while linebacker Josh Uche (knee), defensive lineman Keion White (concussion), and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee) were ruled out for the Patriots heading into the Week 7 game.
How to follow Bills vs. Patriots from home
We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home as the Bills travel to play the Patriots!
Even more Bills news
Learn how a childhood accident converted Bills starting left guard Connor McGovern into a Patriots fan, why Bills edge rusher Von Miller is a big fan of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
