 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/22: Game day — Bills vs. Patriots!

All the ways to watch and follow along as Buffalo looks for a win in Foxborough

By John Boccacino
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It’s game day!

The Buffalo Bills (4-2) travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots (1-5) and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills beat writers as Buffalo looks for its second straight victory.

Game day: Bills vs. Patriots

Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 7 showdown at Gillette Stadium playing out.

Final injury report: Bills vs. Patriots

The Bills have ruled out three players — defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and running back Damien Harris (neck/concussion) — for today’s game, while linebacker Josh Uche (knee), defensive lineman Keion White (concussion), and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee) were ruled out for the Patriots heading into the Week 7 game.

How to follow Bills vs. Patriots from home

We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home as the Bills travel to play the Patriots!

Even more Bills news

Learn how a childhood accident converted Bills starting left guard Connor McGovern into a Patriots fan, why Bills edge rusher Von Miller is a big fan of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills march into Foxborough to battle New England Patriots

View all 24 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...