Bills at Patriots game prediction

In what used to be a highly anticipated matchup every year for Bills Mafia, today in a less-than-exciting game, the struggling New England Patriots (1-5) will host the surging Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The stage is set for a potential blowout, with the Bills currently favored at -7.5 and the over/under set at 41 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The recent history between these two teams heavily favors the Bills, as they have emerged victorious in five out of their last six encounters with the Patriots.

The Bills, despite their record, have faced some offensive struggles in their last two games. Although Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs continue to make magic together, the team has struggled to put points on the board until the fourth quarter. This inconsistency needs to be addressed if they want to continue their winning streak. In order to build on last week’s win and maintain momentum going forward, Buffalo will need the likes of wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox to show up alongside Diggs. Fortunately for the Bills, their defense has been nothing short of outstanding this season and will be looking to maintain their dominance against the struggling Patriots.

Speaking of the Patriots, they find themselves in a rough situation with a multitude of issues contributing to their disappointing 1-5 record. Quarterback Mac Jones, while showing promise, hasn’t performed at anything close to an elite level — leading to some offensive struggles. On top of that, injuries have plagued the team, with a whopping 20 players either not practicing or being limited in practice throughout the week. These setbacks have undoubtedly hindered their performance on the field. There have been reports that team owner Robert Kraft has already had discussions about possibly moving on from future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick.

When analyzing this matchup, it’s increasingly clear why the odds are heavily stacked against the Patriots. The Bills boast a formidable defense even with a ton of injuries that could potentially stifle the Patriots’ best offensive weapon, running back Rhamondre Stevenson. While showing glimpses of promise, Stevenson has struggled to find consistent success on the ground, averaging just three yards per carry this season.

Taking all factors into consideration, it’s difficult to envision the Patriots overcoming their ongoing issues and finding a way to defeat the Bills. The Bills, on the other hand, have the potential to figure out their offensive woes and make a statement in this game. I predict the Bills to not only cover the spread but also win the game in a dramatic fashion.

I’m picking the Bills to win 30-9.

