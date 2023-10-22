DraftKings Sportsbook — Bills at Patriots Week 7 prop bets

For this weekend’s Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game, here are a few prop bets I’ve placed with our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Josh Allen — Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-120)

For the last two games the Bills’ offense hasn’t looked like themselves in the first three quarters of action. This is potentially the perfect bounce back game for the offense. The Patriots are currently 15th in EPA. This is the first time in ages a Bill Belichick defense has been middle of the pack. But the team is without linebacker Matthew Judon plus other injuries have played a major part in the slow start to the year for this defense. Expect Thanksgiving Game Josh — the performances we’ve seen during the holiday games over the last three years have been nothing short of spectacular.

A.J. Epenesa over .25 sack (+140)

This season we’ve seen the maturation of Epenesa. The game has seemingly slowed down for him, and he’s causing major problems for every offense he goes against. The Patriots will be no different. Their offensive line is beat up and quarterback Mac Jones has had difficulty getting any offense generated this season. I expect Epenesa to have a huge day.

Gabe Davis Anytime TD (+225)

Death, taxes and a Gabe Davis touchdown on Sundays. He has four on the year through six games, and last week was his first week since Week 1 being held without a score. He’s going to be hungry for pay dirt. I’d expect Allen to try and get all his receivers involved after complaints of Diggs being targeted too much (crazy, I know!), and I’d expect Davis to be the biggest beneficiary of that.

